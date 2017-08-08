News
Karl Stefanovic calls out government on same sex marriage stance: "Pull your fingers out."

In an impassioned plea to the Australian government, morning television host Karl Stefanovic has labelled the Government’s proposed plebiscite vote “complete BS”.

“A non-binding, non-compulsory postal vote is complete BS,” he said on air this morning. “There have been far too many column inches, far too much air time, far too much tax-payer time and money wasted on an issue I believe should be decided in the parliament.”

This comes after the Liberal Party shut down Labor’s latest bid to take the issue to a conscience vote, meaning the plebiscite is the only way forward – if it can make it through the Senate.

“Pull your fingers out in Canberra and get on with it. Let’s look at this simply, confidently and compassionately,” Stefanovic appealed.

“Why are we stopping people loving each other in a world which should be celebrating love over hate? This is a no-brainer.”

The Coalition is reluctant to take the issue to a conscious vote because that would mean reneging on the party’s election promise of a plebiscite, ABC reports.

“Our preference is to give the Australian people a say through a compulsory attendance plebiscite,” Finance Minister Mathias Corman told the broadcaster on Tuesday morning.

“Should that not succeed through the Senate, the Government believes that there is a legal and constitutional way forward to give the Australian people a say through a non-legislated, voluntary postal plebiscite.”

When Mia Met Malcolm. Post continues below.

But for Stefanovic – and millions of Australians – marriage equality has become too politicised and the humanity of the issue has been lost.

“It’s less about the real issue, and all about the chest-beating and posturing of politics,” Stefanovic said. “When energy prices are through the roof, business confidence is low, and many can’t find a home to live in, politicians have real issues to deal with.”

“So I implore them to do it. Vote in parliament. Say ‘yes’ to gay marriage, and let’s live happily ever after.”

Do you think a same sex marriage plebiscite is worthwhile? Or a waste of time and money?

Tags: gay-marriage , marriage-equality , plebiscite , same-sex-marriage , vote

