entertainment

The Kardashians' annual Khristmas Kard is a bit light on Kardashians.

This year’s annual Kardashian Christmas card is finally here and it hasn’t got a single Kardashian on it. Not one.

There’s a West and three Disicks, but not a single bloody Kardashian.

Where are Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney? Christ, I’d settle for a Kendall and a Kylie Jenner.

Instead we get this adorable nonsense:

God, it is adorable though, isn’t it?

I am loving North West’s lil bun and Kourtney’s three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, are looking positively angelic.

I guess it’s more of a Kid-ashian Christmas card this year. Or should that be Kardashian Kid-mas Kard?

Look whatever, it’s grown on me.

After all:

Right?

One more question though: Where the eff is Saint?

Not yet encountered the OTT brilliance of the annual Kardashian Chrissy card? Let’s take a look back through the archives:
