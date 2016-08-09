Kanye West is raging against Kylie Jenner and her epic "betrayal".

Remember that time Kylie Jenner signed a lucrative deal with sports brand Puma?

And remember when Kanye launched his own fashion line (aptly named Yeezy) in conjunction with Adidas?

Yeah, it turns out that didn’t go down so well with the whole Kardashian family.

Kim and Kanye have revealed they were both P.I.S.S.E.D. by the revelation that Kylie had signed a deal with Kanye’s competition, and all the drama has been shown in the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“Kanye had Kylie walk in his first two shows. He really believed in her as part of his brand,” Kim Kardashian said in the episode.

Kanye compared Kylie’s betrayal to him going off and filming his own reality show by himself, despite already appearing in KUWTK. (Ten points to Gryffindor/Kanye for coming up with a metaphor the whole Kardashian family can understand).

Kim and Kanye weren’t the only ones who were disppointed – Khloe also agreed that momager Kris should have cleared the decision with Kanye first.

But Kris Jenner had the last laugh, telling Kim that she had to treat all of her “clients” (aka children) as if they were of no relation to her whatsoever.

"What if I wasn't related to any of you? I would be making business decisions based on the deals that come in and the best fit for each one of my 'clients'" she said.

Look, Kimye...she kinda has a point, no?

Speaking of clients...Which Kardashian makes the most cash?