A former dominatrix and a 'deadbeat dad' ex: Everything we know about Julia Fox.

In late 2021, a few publications picked up a story about an actor blasting her ex-partner on Instagram.

In a series of Instagram stories, uploaded in the days leading up to Christmas, Julia Fox share details about her ex-partner Peter Artemiev, labelling him a "deadbeat dad" and accusing him of leaving her at home with a five-month-old baby, dog and "ALL THE BILLS".

It was covered in tabloids like Page Six, but ultimately, the story of her two-day online rant didn't make much noise.

This is probably in part because of the time of year that it all took place, but also, because the actor didn't have much name or face recognition.

Yet.

Here we are, a month later, and Julia Fox is essentially a permanent trending search on Google.

Fox, 31, has been very publicly dating Kanye West, 44, since they met on New Year's Eve in Miami, which we know from her Interview magazine essay about their second date.

It has been a whirlwind for not just her and Ye, but for all of us. I'm still nursing the whiplash I sustained from the 180 degree backflip West pulled by documenting his dates with Fox through professional photoshoots, just weeks after publicly singing about wanting ex-wife Kim Kardashian back on December 10.

What a weird timeline.

Given how many of us are searching Fox on Google, and the fact that she's truly living her best, Balenciaga-filled life right now, we've rounded up all the info we could find on her life and career.

Fox is an Italian-American actress, best known for her breakout role in the 2019 film Uncut Gems, opposite Adam Sandler.

In 2020, Fox starred in two films - Puppet and PVT Chat, and in 2021, she appeared alongside Jon Hamm and Don Cheadle in the crime thriller, No Sudden Move.

Her next acting credit will be as famed Hollywood hairdresser Carrie White in a film adaptation of her memoir, Upper Cut: Highlights of My Hollywood Life, and Fox is also in talks to play Debi Mazar in a Madonna biopic.

She also hosts a podcast called Forbidden Fruits and models.

Prior to acting, Fox told Rolling Stone that she once worked as a dominatrix.

"This was back when Craigslist still had an 'adult gigs' section," she told the publication in 2020.

"I was scrolling, and in between ads for prostitutes, I clicked on one that said 'no nudity, no sex.' That appealed to me," she continued.

"You're given a few words on what the client's interests are and then you have to build from there and improvise the rest.

"So imagine having to do that multiple times a day in different outfits — a nun, teacher, nurse, mum — according to the clients' desires. I went in an angsty teenager and left a really self-assured woman."

In 2018, she married Peter Artemiev, a private pilot, in New York City.

In February 2021, Fox confirmed she had given birth to a son, called Valentino, in January of that year.

The pair's relationship soured after this, with Fox sharing a series of Instagram stories in late December 2021 labelling Artemiev a deadbeat dad, among accusations of drug use and cheating.

Image: Instagram.

Artemiev denied Fox's allegations to Page Six, saying: "I was saddened to learn of the utterly false statements made on social media by Julia Fox, my co-parent, who is clearly struggling. Out of respect for her privacy and to protect our child, I will not comment further."

A couple of weeks later, Fox said she regretted her approach during an episode of her podcast Forbidden Fruits.

"All I want to say is, I’m sorry," she said. "You're not a deadbeat, I know that you're not, and I know that it wasn't that you weren't trying to see Valentino, it's that you weren't trying to see me."

Fox with Artemiev and Valentino in June 2021. Image: Getty.

They reunited to celebrate Valentino's first birthday on January 17.

By that point, Fox's star had risen... a lot, on account of her relationship with West, who has legally changed his name to Ye.

On January 5, Fox wrote an essay for Interview, detailing how they met on New Year's Eve and had an "instant connection" and sharing exclusive photos from their second date.

"I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection," she wrote. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."

Fox explained that on their second date at the popular New York City restaurant Carbone, West directed a photoshoot for the actress while people dined, before continuing the photoshoot in a hotel room.

"At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photoshoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening," she wrote.

"After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes," she continued.

"It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment."

For context, West has a history of taking over his girlfriends' wardrobes.

Kanye and Julia Fox at the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show. Image: Getty.

Ever since then, Fox and West (Julye? Kaylia? Wex? Let me know when we have a consensus on that), have been turning paparazzi photos into runway shows and pop culture moments.

They made their 'official' event debut in matching denim outfits while attending the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show, as part of Paris Fashion Week.

They again co-ordinated, this time in all-black leather, for the Schiaparelli show the following day.

Image: Getty.

Before Fox's Christmas family drama, she had just under 600,000 Instagram followers. At the time of writing, about five weeks later, she has one million.

To make things even weirder, in 2019, Fox appeared in a photoshoot for Paper alongside Pete Davidson, who is now dating Kardashian, West's ex-wife (and whom West raps 'God saved me from that crash, Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass' about in his song 'Eazy').

This entire thing is a tabloid dream, but Fox insists their relationship is as organic as they come.

During a Forbidden Fruits episode, she rubbished the narrative that their time together was contrived.

"People are like, 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real," she said.

"It's funny cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care," she went on to say.

"Watch my movie, read my book. That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn't care less."

Honestly, who knows where this could go next? My money is on matching velour.

Chelsea McLaughlin is Mamamia's Senior Entertainment Writer. For more pop culture takes, sarcasm and... cat content, you can follow her on Instagram.



Feature image: Getty/Mamamia.