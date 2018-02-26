Justin Trudeau's youngest son gave zero craps about anything during his trip to India.

When you’re the Prime Minister of Canada, sometimes you go to India.

And when you’re the three-year-old son of said Prime Minister, sometimes you go too.

But it’s confusing. Because different country, bit hot, lots of attention, strange people, etc.

So for Hadrien Trudeau, the youngest son of Justin Trudeau, the last week has been somewhat of a whirlwind.

First, he met the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who gave him more attention than literally anyone else.

Then he had some issues with his hat, which were... ridiculous.

Before losing his hat altogether which was stressful.

And then having an unexpectedly affectionate moment with India's Prime Minister.

Of course, then it was time to visit the Taj Mahal and get a lovely family photo, which was interrupted by the fact that Hadrien, um, didn't... want to. Because he was distracted by his feet but also his shoes.

Next was India's biggest mosque, the Jama Masjid, but Hadrien was feeling a bit dramatic and hot.

Then. He. Went. Completely. Rogue.

WHAT ARE YOU DOING HADRIEN YOU'RE JUST ON YOUR OWN HOLIDAY YOU DON'T EVEN KNOW WHERE YOUR PARENTS ARE WHY ARE YOU DANCING.

Then he just... gave up.

Every single thing he does is the weirdest thing that has ever happened.

I can't with this adorable child.

I simply cannot.