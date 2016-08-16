Today is a very sad day for Justin Bieber’s super-fans.

Apparently, their years of stalking admiration and viciously trolling any woman he dates protective instincts have been FOR NOTHING.

Yep, after the singer’s “Beliebers” relentlessly bullied his new 17-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie, he’s gone and done the unthinkable.

Bieber has deleted his Instagram account.

*gasps* *lights dull* *dramatic music starts playing*

If you ask me, the Beliebers probably should've seen this one coming, considering it was only hours ago the Sorry singer posted a photo with his new flame and warned fans to back the eff off.

"I'm gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don't stop the hate this is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn't be so mean to people that I like," Justin wrote to his 77.8 million followers on Monday.

Shortly after, he made his account private. Then he briefly made it public again. THEN he really chucked a wobbly and decided to trash the whole goddamn thing.

What a fiasco.

Obviously, the super fans did what all good super fans do, and turned on their idol by creating a nasty hashtag: #JustinDeactivatedParty

As you would expect, the response has been bloody Epic-with-a-capital-E.

See what I mean? (P.S. If anyone knows who the hell 'Matty B' is can they pls let me know???)

Here are some of our favourite reactions.

Does anyone else find it really not-at-all surprising that Justin picked his significant other over a bunch of strangers on the internet... or is that just me?

Ah, celebrities and their crazy weird fans.

Never change.