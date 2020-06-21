Everything we know about the sexual assault allegations against Justin Bieber.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

Singer Justin Bieber has been accused of sexual assault by two women, with the alleged incidents occurring in 2014 and 2015.

The first woman to make the allegation, who identified herself as Danielle on Twitter, accused the pop star of raping her on March 9, 2014.

In a statement posted anonymously to Twitter, which has since been deleted, Danielle recounted the alleged assault.

Danielle says she met the pop star at a private event hosted by Scooter Braun, Bieber's manager, in Austin, Texas.

Justin Bieber on March 9, 2014 - the night he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman known only as 'Danielle'. Image: Getty.

"A man then approached me and my friends and asked us if we wanted to meet Justin. Of course we said yes," she recounted.

After talking and taking pictures with him, Danielle says Bieber invited them to the Four Seasons Hotel.

Upon arriving at the hotel, Danielle says she was separated from her friends.

"Justin had made me agree to not say anything to anyone, or I can get in serious legal trouble," she states.

Danielle says she asked about his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez, to which he said to not worry.

They then consensually kissed, Danielle recalls.

Justin Bieber in 2015. Image: Getty.

Danielle alleges the kissing led to him unbuttoning her jeans, which she asked him to stop doing.

"I told him to get off because I was starting to worry about my friends, but it was too late. He forced himself inside me before I got the last few words out. He was thrusting in and out of me," Danielle alleges.

"My body felt unconscious. I don't want to go into detail about what happened next," she continues in the anonymous statement.

The woman says she is still receiving therapy for the trauma caused by the alleged rape.

Following Danielle's account, Twitter user @ItsnotKadi alleged she was "a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too".

Kadi claims the alleged rape occurred on May 4, 2015 in New York City. She claims Bieber's bodyguard invited her to Langham Hotel, where the singer was apparently staying, after a meet-and-greet. There, Kadi alleges that Bieber followed her into the bathroom and locked the door before he began kissing and touching her.

"I asked him to stop and continued to say that I cannot have sex with anyone prior to marriage," the statement reads.

After Kadi posted her account, fans of Justin Bieber found tweets on her profile that they thought contradicted her statement.

"I didn’t come forward so that you believe me, I know as a belieber it’s hard to believe it, It was hard for me too considering how big of a belieber i am [sic]. But I came forward so that you can at least believe Danielle because Justin is indeed capable of an assault," she later said.

In light of the accusations, Justin Bieber has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

"I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," Bieber began, via Twitter.

"Rumours are rumours but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement."

Referencing Danielle's statement, Bieber continued: "In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four Seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.

"As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez."

Bieber then proceeded to post screenshots and links to articles to support his claim he was never in the location of the alleged incident on March 9, 2014 at the Four Seasons Hotel. Justin Bieber also says Selena Gomez was with him that night, at the concert and afterwards.

Here are the tweets made by Justin Bieber in response to Danielle's allegations.

Bieber then claimed he will be pursuing legal action in the wake of the allegations of assault.

It appears Danielle's Twitter account has since been deleted and her initial tweet detailing the allegations has been removed.

At the time of publication, Bieber has not responded to the allegations made by Kadi.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

