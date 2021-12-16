4 children have died in a jumping castle tragedy at a Tasmanian school. Here's what we know.

Four children are confirmed to have died on Thursday at a Tasmanian school after a wind gust blew a jumping castle approximately 10 metres into the air.

Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, situated in north-west Tasmania, was holding an end-of-year event for the schoolkids to celebrate the start of the summer holidays when several children fell from the jumping castle.

The four children confirmed to have passed are two boys and two girls: all of which were Year 6 students in their final year of primary school.

Currently, there are five children in hospital receiving treatment for their injuries, four of which are in a critical condition, one is in a serious condition.

Watch: Hillcrest Primary School press conference. Post continues below.

Video via ABC.

"On a day when these children were meant to be celebrating their last day of primary school, instead we're all mourning their loss," Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine told reporters.

"Our hearts are breaking for the families and the loved ones, schoolmates, teachers of these young people who were taken too soon. Our thoughts are also with those emergency services personnel who attended to try and save these people's lives."

Earlier on Thursday, Tasmania Police initially confirmed one child had died, before reporting a second death in the early afternoon.

It wasn't until the press conference in the afternoon, that the further two deaths were confirmed.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene around 10am. Several rescue helicopters were used to transport the children.

Witnesses have told the ABC, it was a very confronting scene with police and parents rushing towards the school.

During the press conference, police did not confirm what was used to anchor down the jumping castle, nor have they released the identities of the children involved.

The coroner has attended the scene at the primary school, with a police investigation underway into how the incident occurred. Commissioner Hine noted the investigation is expected to take "quite some time".

Commander Debbie Williams confirmed that several children fell from the jumping castle, and it appears they may have fallen from a height of approximately 10 metres.

"This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with the families and the wider school community and also our first responders. This has been a very distressing and confronting scene," Commander Williams said.

Police have indicated counselling will be available to families and the community.

Tim Bullard, secretary of the Tasmanian Education Department also assured the public that the wellbeing of the children, families and staff affected by the tragedy are front of mind.

"We have a team of professional support staff onsite to immediately provide support to students and staff, and this includes our psychologists, social workers and chaplains. The staff will also be onsite tomorrow, with ongoing support being provided through the weekend and going into the holidays."

Hillcrest Primary School announced on Facebook it was closing for the remainder of Thursday and asked parents to urgently collect their children.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has passed on his thoughts to the community.

"My thoughts are obviously with ... the parents of the children that have been injured and with the emergency services," he said.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein. Image: Getty. Bob Smith, who lives near the school, told The Mercury newspaper he saw kids on the ground.

"There was one really strong gust of wind on what is a beautiful calm day," he said.

"At first we thought it might have been an emergency services training exercise then the reality of what was happening kicked in."

Listen to the latest episode of The Quicky, Mamamia's news podcast. Post continues after audio.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the accident as unthinkably heartbreaking.

"Young children on a fun day out, together with their families and it turns to such horrific tragedy. At this time of year, it just breaks your heart," he told reporters on the NSW Central Coast.

Image: AAP. - With AAP.

Feature Image: AAP.