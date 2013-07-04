news Julia Gillard should never have had to endure this... Mamamia Team July 3, 2013 ADVERTISEMENT A reminder of what our first female Prime Minister had to endure. There is no excuse for this. Any of it. Tags: australian-election-2013 , australian-politics , politics Related Stories 5 reasons why you shouldn’t even think about donkey voting. The ultimate election cheatsheet: Who is promising what and when. Why will Leigh Sales be at home on election night? Election 2013 countdown: Kevin Rudd and Tony Abbott face off in press conference. Why this year's election is on track to be our worst. Ever. MIA: The only good thing about this election. The election campaign was lacking inspiration. So Abraham Lincoln is helping out. It's all about selling yourself, rather than your policies. Election 2013: “Given recent events we feel it is only fair that the public decide on the hottest candidate." From the trenches: why Election Day is a NIGHTMARE for anyone with kids. Recommended 3 million hectares turned to ash: The devastation of the NSW bushfires, as seen from above. "It was something to be ashamed of." Gogglebox's Yvie Jones has spoken about her eating disorder. The PM is finally coming home. 10-year-old Izzy and hundreds of others have been waiting for him. Surprise cameos and real life house swapping: 10 things you didn't know about The Holiday. From Jessie and Channing to Kyle and Imogen: The most talked about celebrity break ups of 2019. 3 no-bake Christmas desserts you can throw together with less than 5 ingredients. Constance Hall: Your kids won't remember the plastic crap you're buying them. Geoffrey and Andrew spent hours fighting the NSW bushfires. Last night they lost their lives. "It's worth it a million times over." In 2018, Melissa became a single mother by choice. In 2011, Rebecca Black released the single 'Friday'. This is what her life looks like now.