The 10 beauty products on Jules Sebastian's Christmas wishlist.

When it comes to knowing what’s “now”, Jules Sebastian is our barometer. As a busy blogger, stylists to the stars, ambassador for Solar-D sunscreen and mother of two – she needs products that do what they say. Now. We caught up with Jules to find out the 10 beauty products she wants in her Santa sack this year.

Hey Mr Guy Sebastian – consider these your hints.

1. Portrait of a Lady by Fredric Malle

My most favourite perfume is one I have been wearing for a couple of years now called Portrait of a Lady by Fredric Malle, $265. I smelt it on a friend once and loved it so went out and bought it for myself the next day! It is quite a strong scent and people are always commenting on the smell whenever I wear it. I hope that’s a good thing.

2. Anything from QV

I love the products from QV. It’s really good for sensitive skin and the face cleanser and moisturiser never fail. It is affordable and available to buy from the chemist.

3. A beautifully scented candle

Well, I have my own candle so I would have to say that! I did a collaboration with Voyager candles last year and my candle is called Truth, $39.95. I went for a masculine feminine smell with a blend of amber, honey, rockrose with undertones of leather, musk and vanilla – I think it’s really beautiful!

5. A brilliant sunscreen.

My number one beauty product for summer would be Solar-D Sunscreen. The reason I love it so much is because it not only protects you from the sun, but it also lets in a percentage of the good UVB rays from the sun that let our bodies produce vitamin D naturally. It’s a win win! We get our Vitamin D without getting burnt.

5. A nude lipstick.

I am a bit of a fan of a nude lip. I am terrible at wearing lipstick so if it’s nude it lasts a bit longer on me. I like Sheer Pink from Make Up Store, $35, or Ring My Bell from Mac, $36. (Post continues after gallery.)

6. The universally flattering blush.

I am a sucker from Orgasm from Nars, $42, with that little flecks of gold shimmer through it. It looks good on everyone!

7. A quality serum.

I have recently discovered serum for my face. I invested in a SkinCeuticals one called Phloretin CF. It has honestly changed my skin! It’s softer, more even and people comment on my skin all the time now which has never really happened before. (Want to know how to make your perfume last longer? Watch in our video below. Post continues after video.)

8. A voucher for a facial.

Definitely from Melanie Grant in Double Bay, Sydney. She is like a magician for the skin and a super lovely lady too! She really knows her stuff and is so passionate about people looking and feeling their best.

9. A neutral eyeshadow palette.

I’m a neutrals girl all the way. It’s the best for everyday wear, but can also be worn more smokey at night. It’s a one stop shop. Becca has a really great one called Ombre Nudes Eye Palette, $42. It has every shade from vanilla right through to chocolate.

10. A quality salt spray

I am obsessed with salt spray for my hair. I have really thin hair so the spay gives it lots of body and texture. My fav is Bumble & Bumble Surf Spray.