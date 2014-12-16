It’s official – Jonathan Rhys Meyers is engaged.
The Irish actor, best known for The Tudors and Bend it like Beckham, has proposed to his girlfriend, Mara Lane.
Mara is a film producer who has been dating the 36-year-old actor for seven months.
The pair are quite vocal about their love for each other on social media.
Just recently, Mara posted her congratulations to her now-fiance after he was named a winner at the Irish Post Awards.
Mara and Jonathan. Image via Twitter.
She tweeted, “Congratulations Sweetheart on your award at the #IrishPostAwards. So lovely to share this wonderful evening w you. xo”
She also captioned a photo of the pair on Twitter with: “I’m one lucky lamb. #ILoveYou x’.
Congratulations, you two.