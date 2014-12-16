News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

real life

Congratulations to one of our secret movie-star crushes.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s official – Jonathan Rhys Meyers is engaged.

The Irish actor, best known for The Tudors and  Bend it like Beckham, has proposed to his girlfriend, Mara Lane.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers. Image via Jemal Countess/Getty Images.

Mara is a film producer who has been dating the 36-year-old actor for seven months.

The pair are quite vocal about their love for each other on social media.

Just recently, Mara posted her congratulations to her now-fiance after he was named a winner at the Irish Post Awards.

Mara and Jonathan. Image via Twitter.

She tweeted, “Congratulations Sweetheart on your award at the #IrishPostAwards. So lovely to share this wonderful evening w you. xo”

She also captioned a photo of the pair on Twitter with: “I’m one lucky lamb. #ILoveYou x’.

Congratulations, you two.

Tags: celebrity

Related Stories

Recommended