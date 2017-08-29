It turns out Jon Snow's real name is actually incredibly important.

Warning: this post contains Game of Thrones spoilers. Read at your own risk.

After what felt like an eternity (or approximately 70 hours of viewing), the world FINALLY knows who Jon Snow: Night’s Watchman, Lord Commander, King of the North and man who knows nothing, really is.

Or rather, everyone except Jon Snow and his rag-tag bunch of mates throughout the Seven Kingdoms knows who he is. Which, is awkward, but not for us to worry about at this point in time. What we need to worry about is what his name means and how that relates to his sex scene with Daenerys.

For several years now, it’s been apparent that Jon Snow is not the bastard son Ned Stark would have us all believe. Ned himself even hinted at the fact in Season 1, telling Jon, “There’s great honor in serving the Night’s Watch. The Starks have manned the Wall for thousands of years, and you are a Stark. You may not have my name, but you have my blood.”

And now finally, it has been confirmed by Bran - three-eyed raven and Jon's cousin - that Jon is the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark.

As fans will remember, Rhaegar was the son of Aerys Targaryen (The Mad King) and married to Elia Martell, with whom he had two children, Aegon and Rhaenys.

The children became bastards, though, when Rhaegar annulled his marriage to Elia and secretly married Lyanna Stark (Ned's sister). From his secret marriage with Lyanna came a son also named Aegon (A.K.A Jon Snow).

Listen: The Binge is just as obsessed with Game of Thrones as you are. Post continues...

Rhaegar, the first Aegon and Rhaenys were all murdered by King Robert during 'Robert's Rebellion'; Lyanna died following childbirth, and the second Aegon became known as Jon Snow, the bastard son of Ned Stark, in order to have his true identity protected.

So the woman Jon Snow was talking about babies with and eventually having sex with in the Season 7 finale? Yep, that's his aunt. But hey, if there's one thing Game of Thrones is okay with, it's incest.

What's even more interesting, though, is the history that the name Aegon has within the Seven Kingdoms. Warning: it's chequered as all hell.

Prior to Jon Snow there have been five infamous Aegons, all of whom were either piously good or murderously bad and nowhere in between.

According to the Westerosi history books, the first big deal Aegon was Aegon the Conquerer, who, with the help of his two wives who were also his sisters, united the Seven Kingdoms under one rule and brought about peace. So, a good Aegon, if you will.

The second Aegon, Aegon the Usurper, went to war with his sister and heir to the throne, Rhaenyra, snatched the throne from her and installed a male-only line of heirs. This Aegon is clearly a bad Aegon.

Sadly, the third and fourth, Aegons, Aegon the Dragonbane and Aegon the Unworthy weren't much better. While on the throne, Aegon the Dragonbane reduced his family's power substantially by allowing the dragons do die out. And his foller, Aegon the Unworthy gave his Valyrian steel sword to one of his many bastard sons, sparked a civil war that lasted 90 years and eventually rotted alive. Both very bad Aegons, clearly.

The final Aegon, though, Aegon the Unlikely, was substantially better in temperament and character. Having spent his childhood travelling the Seven Kingdoms dressed as a peasant, Aegon knew the needs of the common people and worked to bring about change that would benefit the many, rather than the few. Sadly, Aegon the Unlikely died in a fire while trying to hatch a dragon egg, and Aerys (The Mad King) came to power.

And so here we are now, faced with the sixth Aegon: a legitimate heir to the throne that's spent the entirety of his life living as a bastard and the bane of Catelyn Stark's former existence, who is now trying to impregnate his aunt, and simultaneously take back power. What kind of Aegon he'll turn out to be, though, we'll obviously have to wait and see.

Everyone up to date now? Okay, good.