'You put us through hell.' Why everyone is talking about JoJo Siwa and her ex girlfriends.

If you’re over the age of 30, you probably you know JoJo Siwa one of two ways:

One – you remember her from her days as a tiny dancing queen on Dance Moms – or two, you have a child who's currently obsessed with the dancer/singer/actress/YouTuber.

Siwa's trademark happy-go-lucky personality is one of the reasons fans can't get enough of the 19-year-old star. But after a string of public breakups and a viral TikTok video posted by her most recent ex, Siwa's been getting some bad press recently.

Get the vibe on what JoJo Siwa is like through her 2020 House Tour here. Post continues below.

Who exactly is JoJo Siwa?

The 19-year-old has come a long way since her reality-show dancing days, becoming a pre-teen idol and entrepreneur.

Siwa came out as gay to the internet in 2021 and was heralded for her bravery. The choice to come out at such a high point in her career gave great role-model energy for her young fans, who could look up to her as an example of truly being yourself, which is what her brand is all about.

Siwa’s empire is all rainbows, bows, bright colours and sparkles. She dances, sings, has multiple YouTube channels and is an entrepreneur with a number of businesses covering fashion, music, beauty and toys.

She currently has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

Image: Instagram/@itsjojosiwa

JoJo Siwa’s relationship history.

Kylie Prew, February 2021 - October 2021.

After coming out to the world, Siwa’s first public relationship was with Kyle Prew in February 2021.

The star gushed about her new girlfriend in a now-deleted post on Instagram, writing, “She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful, perfect person in the world.”

Image: Getty.

Katie Mills, December 2021.

Later that year, Siwa sparked rumours she was dating TikTok star Katie Mills. The pair were seen in several of each other's TikTok videos and fans began to wonder if something more than friendship was going on.

After a TikTok where Mills was seen kissing Siwa on the cheek went viral, the pair were photographed courtside at a basketball game together. And while neither of the girls confirmed their relationship publicly, we now know they were dating at the time.

Image: Instagram/@katiejanemillss

Avery Cyrus, September 2022 - December 2022.

Siwa and TikToker Avery Cyrus went public in September 2022, confirming fan speculation.

Their relationship was short-lived, with Cyrus confirming their break up in a TikTok post just three months later.

The video includes a short clip where Siwa is handing a gift to Cyrus, saying, "This is my 'sorry for breaking up with you' present."

JoJo Siwa’s ex is ‘done being quiet’ about their relationship.

Now that you know the key players in the game, we can talk about what’s been going down between these ex-lovers in recent weeks.

It all started when Siwa uploaded what was a seemingly lighthearted TikTok, accusing exes in general of being ‘clout chasers’ and ‘love bombers’.

With a devoted fanbase and so few women on Siwa's list of exes, it took no time for the internet to pinpoint both Mills and Cyrus, who had already been experiencing the repercussions of dating such a popular celebrity and now faced online backlash from Siwa's followers.

In the wake of the uproar, Mills created her own TikTok video commenting on Siwa's claims.

"I'm done being quiet," shared the 20-year-old.

"You hold a lot of power, you and your platform," she said.

"How can you tell someone you love them and ghost them the next day, and then post all over the internet that we're clout chasers and love bombers? I don't get it."

Mills claims it was Siwa that wanted them to go public with their relationship, and says she would always ask for permission before posting anything of the two of them on social media.

"I have the text receipts to prove it, so don't come at me," she said in her video response.

"You sent me and Avery [Cyrus] through hell for months and gave us no explanation why," Mills continued.

"You know we aren't love bombers and/or clout chasers."

Cyrus, in particular, has faced a lot of vitriol from Siwa’s fans since their breakup, and Mills blames Siwa for encouraging such behaviour in her young fans.

“Everything was starting to die, everything was starting to be quiet. But now that you posted a video like this coming at us, we’re getting the DMs back, the comments back.”

It seems all Mills wants is to get back to life as it once once, finishing up the video saying, “Knock it off", and captioning her post, "Theres been enough damage. Please leave us alone."

Feature Image: Instagram/@jojosiwa.