A year ago, MAFS Jo walked down the aisle in glittery thongs. Now, she's an influencer.

We always knew Jo Mcpharlin (aka Foxy Jojo) would be back in our lives. A lil’ ol’ thing like Married at First Sight was just never going to be enough to contain the season five favourite.

We know this because:

a) She arrived to her fake wedding in a literal horse-drawn carriage;

b) She wore glittery platform thongs down the aisle (with the word ‘bride’ on them… you know, just in case we/she forgot);

c) She gifted us – nay, the nation – with the word ‘kisseroono’ (see video below).

And now, a year on from being dumped by some bloke whose name is no longer important, she’s living the life for which all MAFS/Australian reality television alum seemed destined. Yes, Jo is a bona fide Instagram influencer.

The Adelaide single mum has been posting a series of shots in which she’s modelling outfits and slinging discounts for labels including Kennedy’s Boutique, JHeartTango and Aussie label Astor and Tyne, tucked among messages about body positivity and embracing curves.

(In case you’re curious, her handle is @foxyjojo77. Because of course it is.)

But the new influencer career doesn’t mean Jo has given up on the small screen. In fact, she’s rooting for MAFS’ production company to follow the lead of the US franchise and create spin-off series Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island.

Which is… well, let’s be honest, it’s Love Island/Bachelor In Paradise, but with more bogans.

Speaking to TV Week earlier this month about the possibility of appearing on the show, the Kath and Kim fan could barely contain her enthusiasm.

“Oh my God, I’d be in like Flinn! Sign me up” she told the tabloid. “I think everyone knows [who I’m keen on] – Matty [Lockett]! Or Mick from this year… Or actually Hayden from the New Zealand MAFS!”

Endemol Shine Australia/Channel 9, if you’re listening. Make it happen; get them all. Our Foxy Jo Jo deserves nothing less.