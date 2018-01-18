Jessie and Marc Murphy have welcomed a baby boy. And his name sounds pretty familiar.

AFL footballer Marc Murphy and his lifestyle blogger wife Jessie have welcomed their first child into the world.

Jessie Murphy (nee Habermann) gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday and just like dad, he has a double ‘M’ initial name: Max Murphy.

Announcing the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, Jessie said she and Marc were “so in love” with the adorable little boy.

The Carlton Blues captain meanwhile, shared another photo of Max on his own Instagram page.

“Welcome to the world Max Murphy,” he wrote.

“The best day of our lives, so proud of my beautiful wife Jessie!”

The couple wed in a lavish ceremony in their home of Melbourne in December 2016.

Congratulations Jessie and Marc!