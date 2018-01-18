News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

baby

Jessie and Marc Murphy have welcomed a baby boy. And his name sounds pretty familiar.

AFL footballer Marc Murphy and his lifestyle blogger wife Jessie have welcomed their first child into the world.

Jessie Murphy (nee Habermann) gave birth to a baby boy on Sunday and just like dad, he has a double ‘M’ initial name: Max Murphy.

Announcing the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, Jessie said she and Marc were “so in love” with the adorable little boy.

The Carlton Blues captain meanwhile, shared another photo of Max on his own Instagram page.

“Welcome to the world Max Murphy,” he wrote.

“The best day of our lives, so proud of my beautiful wife Jessie!”

The couple wed in a lavish ceremony in their home of Melbourne in December 2016.

Congratulations Jessie and Marc!

Tags: baby-boy , birth-news , jessie-habermann , jessie-murphy , marc-murphy

Related Stories

Recommended