1. Jennifer Lawrence (your imaginary BFF) opens up about anxiety and her ‘unhappy’ childhood.

“I was a weirdo,” Jennifer Lawrence reveals in an interview for US Vogue. “I wasn’t picked on or anything. And I wasn’t smarter than the other kids; that’s not why I didn’t fit in. I’ve always just had this weird anxiety. I hated recess. I didn’t like field trips. Parties really stressed me out. And, I had a very different sense of humor.”

Lawrence was placed into therapy and heavily medicated as a teenager and it wasn’t until she left school and began acting her parents saw a change in her.

“‘We’re paying for therapy and all this medication, and we don’t need it when she’s here,” Lawrence recalls a conversation she overheard her mother say to her father on the phone. “She’s happy.”

On her impending stardom:

“I’ve never said this before,” she says, “because there is no way to say it without it being completely misunderstood, but ever since I was really little, I always had a very normal idea of what I wanted: I was going to be a mom and I was going to be a doctor and I was going to live in Kentucky. But I always knew”—here she lowers her voice—“that I was going to be famous. I honest to God don’t know how else to describe it. I used to lie in bed and wonder, Am I going to be a local TV person? Am I going to a motivational speaker? It wasn’t a vision. But as it’s kind of happening, you have this buried understanding: Of course.”

2. An ex-Scientologist says actress Leah Remini is lucky to be alive, following her controversial dealings with the Church recently. Click here to read why he’s so terrified for her.

3. Amanda Seyfried worried playing a porn star might ruin her career, poses topless.

Amanda Seyfried has revealed she worried that playing porn star Linda Lovelace in the upcoming biopic could ruin her career.

“This is the riskiest thing that’s happening in Hollywood right now,” Seyfried said in an interview with The Sunday Times. “The first thing you think about is that it could ruin my career.”

The admission comes at the same time as a series of topless shots of the actress in promotional stills from the film were released.

The 27-year-old has said she felt liberated filming the controversial nude scenes.

“It’s funny, because I felt liberated when I was doing it. I’m sure people that are very protective of me wouldn’t feel very comfortable with that, but it’s like, what’s the big deal? … Growing up I was made to feel nudity was wrong because everything was always censored in movies, and it was just like, why are we covering ourselves up?”

4. Are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge the most chilled-out Royals ever? Click here to read what they’re considering for Prince George’s first photos.

5. Oprah vs the shop assistant: round two.

The latest in the Pretty Woman-style saga involving Oprah Winfrey, designer handbags and racism is that the shop assistant has accused the 59-year-old talk show host of lying.

“I would never say something like that to a customer. Really never,” the unidentified shop assistant told Switzerland’s SonntagsBlick newspaper.

“I don’t know why she is making these accusations. She is so powerful and I am just a shop girl. I don’t know why someone as great as her must cannibalise me on TV.”

Winfrey said she asked a clerk to see a $US38,000 Tom Ford bag behind a glass case but was refused by the shop assistant who told her “”You won’t be able to afford that one.”

Um, we’re pretty sure that Oprah’s motto of ‘living your best life’ does not include telling fibs.

6. Taylor Swift has a sense of humour – and we’ve got the proof. Click here.

7. Justin Bieber serenades his grandma… naked. WTF?

According to TMZ, Justin Bieber serenaded his grandmother wearing nothing but his guitar. As you do.

Apparently, the photos were taken when Bieber was at his grandmother’s house celebrating Canadian Thanksgiving in 2012.

According to the gossip site Bieber sang, “I Loooove you grandmaaaa … how are youuuu … helloooo grandma.”

And we thought our family reunions were weird.

8. Whether it was Wham! or The Spice Girls, we all remember Dad taking us to a concert. These hilarious photos of bored dads at One Direction concerts will bring back fond memories… Click here.

9. Lorde is the first woman in 17 years to top the Billboard Alternative Chart.

Lorde (real name Ella Yelich-O’Connor) is the first solo female artist to top Billboard’s Alternative Songs Chart in 17 years with her breakout single Royals.

The last time a woman topped the chart was in 1996 when Tracy Bonham’s Mother Mother went to number one, followed by three of Alanis Morissette’s singles, Ironic, Hand in My Pocket and You Oughta Know.

The 16-year-old New Zealand native was signed by Universal Records when she was 12, and released her first EP, The Love Club earlier this year.

Royals is currently number two on the Australian iTunes chart and if you haven’t heard it yet, check out the video below:

10. Ashton Kutcher reveals his real name.

So you think his name is Ashton Kutcher…. Chris Ashton Kutcher to be more correct.

Kutcher has revealed at Kids Choice Awards that his real name is Chris – Ashton is his middle name.

“I feel like a fraud,” he said when accepting the Ultimate Choice Award. “My name is actually not even Ashton. Ashton is my middle name. My first name’s Chris.”

On his Ultimate Choice Award he said: “Okay, let’s be brutally honest — this is the old guy award,” he joked. “This is like the grandpa award, and after this, I get to go to the geriatric ward.”

11. Tony Abbott’s ‘suppository’ gaffe goes global.

Tony Abbott -the man who may be our new Prime Minister – has accidentally interchanged the word ‘repository’ for ‘suppository’ at a Liberal Party gathering in Melbourne.

In criticizing Kevin Rudd for running a ‘one man show’ Abbott said: “No one, however smart, however well educated, however experienced, is the suppository of all wisdom.”

He went on to say, “And I believe we will be a much better government because we have a very strong team.”

The gaffe has made news around the world with the UK Telegraph reporting, “The hashtag #suppository was trending on Twitter and photographs of Mr Abbott appeared with captions such as “know your enema” and “squeezing out a policy”.

We think US radio station NPR put it best, “It remains to be seen whether he can put this all behind him”.

12. Lea Michele dedicates her Teen Choice Award to Cory Monteith.

Lea Michele has won Best Comedy Actress at the Teen Choice Awards today, and in a heartfelt speech she dedicated the award to her late boyfriend Cory Monteith. Watch the speech here:

http://youtu.be/erlmz-bUzRU

[post_snippet id=293398]