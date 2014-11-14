Frockwatch: Aussies bring the crop-tops to this week's red carpet roundup.

By MAMAMIA STYLE

Over there is Jennifer Lawrence in a heavenly white mullet dress.

Over here are Aussie celebrities flashing their upper midriffs by the water.

We can’t decide which look we like harder, but both come with bring a high degree of difficult for any “normal” person.

At the world premiere of the third instalment of the Hunger Games, Mockingjay: Part one, J-Law continued to demonstrate why she moves so many dresses for Dior, in a mixed-length embroidered white number.

Lawrence wore a quilted, elegant cream frock with embroided flowers, proved that you don’t need sideboob or to be coated in baby oil to get the world’s attention.

Meanwhile, Carrie Bickmore debuted a tiny baby bump at Channel Ten’s season launch, and a variety of “fun fearless” women worked “daywear” at Cosmo’s Fun Fearless Female party by Sydney Harbour, including Lauryn Eagle enjoying a pleather midriff moment. Because, who doesn’t?

Enjoy the frocks.

What’s your favourite look of the week?