lifestyle

Jennifer Aniston's forehead is big news today.

1. Shock Horror! Jennifer Aniston is ageing! (Ever so slightly.)

HOW DARE SHE?

The interwebs has gone a little bonkers over Jennifer Aniston’s new advertising campaign for haircare company Living Proof. In the photos on Living Proof’s website, Jen’s face looks suspiciously smooth. Baby’s bottom smooth. But compared to close-ups of her face from recent red carpet events, Jen actually has some lines on her forehead. CALL THE AUTHORITIES.

So what’s worse: the internet shoving Jen’s (again – barely there) ageing in her face, or the fact that a company called ‘Living Proof’ felt they needed to smooth over a few little lines on the face of one of the most gorgeous women in the world? Sigh.

And in other recent photoshop disasters:

Katy Perry with two left hands
American Apparel photoshop original
American Apparel photoshop fail
Anne Hathaway suspiciously smooth armpit on the cover GQ magazine
Ashley Simpson looking crystal clear on the cover of Cosmo
Avril Lavigne missing part of her arm on Maxim magazine
Bikini legs photoshop fail
Carrie Underwood having some hand issues on the cover of InStyle magazine
Chinese online fashion store extra long legs
Chinese online fashion store extra long legs
Demi Moore looking a little airbrushed
Demi Moore missing a hip
The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up
The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up
Eminem enhances on the cover of XXI
Eva Mendes well brushed for Marie Claire
Hot dog fingers
This hair removal ad has also removed the woman's body
Hilary Rhoda photoshopped on the cover of Numero
Jennifer Anniston before and after
Jessica Alba before and after photoshopping
Justin Beiber looking clean and clear on magazine cover
The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot
The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot
Karlie adding weight to a model
Another Karlie photoshop fail
Kate Moss's child places her hand oddly on Kate's back
Katrina Halili and her freaky fingers
Keria Knightly photoshopped on Allure magazine
Kerry Washington's breasts looking suspiciously retouched on Essence magazine
Kerry Washington photoshopped dramatically on Lucky magazine
Keira Knightly redone by Chanel
Kim Kardashian smoothed out and sucked in
Kristen Stewart missing a limb on Glamour magazine
Kylie Minogue's balancing act for Elle magazine
Lada Gaga dramatically redone by Vogue
Lauren Graham missing her neck
Longchamp showing off some seriously long legs
Michelle Obama's head looking well pasted on
Natalia Vodianova's disappearing head on GQ magazine
Online shop model's levitating hand
Online shop photoshop fail
This model missing a limb
Online store photoshop fail
Cover model of playboy looking well out of proportion
Prince William has suddenly got black hair
Rachel Bilson out of proportion
SimplyBe's model has strangely sprawling fingers
Suave body wash model has been
Jeans photoshop fail
Target ad with one too many arms
Taylor Swift looking well brushed on this magazine cover
Victoria Secrets model missing thighs
VIntage Reserve photoshop fail
Vintage Reserve photoshop fail
Vogue cover model missing part of her arm
Walmart bikini painted on
Zac Efron so beautifully airbrushed
Scarlett Johansson for D&G
This Victoria's Secret model is wearing a push-up bra... that only works on one breast?
It's twins? It's not.
Adam Lavigne's missing part of his torso.
When this ad for Dolce & Gabana first come out, people questioned whether it was physically possible for the female model to sit in that position. dolcegabana-light-blue-ad-campaign-230810-2
Do you think Donna Hay's legs look... stretched?
On this cover of Grazia, Kate Middleton's waist is the focus...
Jessica Alba, is that you?
The Louis Vuitton Fall 2010 campaign. Follow the arrow...
Mexico Vogue's March issue.
Where's her arm?
Candice Swanepoel's shoulder. Something's not right..
Nicky Webster before and after Photoshop.
Ralph Lauren. This is ridiculous..
Do Leighton Meester's legs look stretched on this cover of SHOP?

2. Could Paris Jackson be moving in with her birth mum, Debbie Rowe? Click here for details

 

3. Keith Urban has been dumped.

By American Idol that is. (But we had you going there for a second, didn’t we?) Rumours are swirling (because apparently rumours ‘swirl’) that ratings on the long-running US talent show have dropped so low, the network has decided to dump everyone and start again. Which do you think he’s regretting more – leaving The Voice Australia or having to spend weeks sitting between sworn enemies Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj? He’s yet to make a comment but… chances are he’s glad to no longer be the filling in that diva sandwich.

4. Demi Moore has an Aussie toyboy! Click here for details (and a pic…)

 

5. Which brave celebrity picked a fight with Anna Wintour?

Okay let’s rip this off like a bandaid: It’s Gwyneth Paltrow. Yeah, yeah – there’s been a lot of Gwennie news lately, but the girl just can’t open her mouth without breaking the internet.

This time it has to do with her recent comments after the Met Gala, in which she basically gave Vogue editor Anna Wintour a verbal bitch-slap. Gwyneth, 40, told US Weekly:

“I’m never going again. It was so un-fun. It was boiling. I did not enjoy it at all.”

Considering Wintour is 1) the real-life version of a Mean Girl and 2) the person who organised the Gala, Gwenie is one brave woman.

There goes any future Vogue covers.

6. First Jessica Alba and now Holly Madison has admitted to this (painful-sounding) post-birth diet trend. Are they crazy?

 

7. You’ll never guess which famous face has an online dating profile.

Celebrities need love too, damn it. And what better way to find it in this day age but to set up an online dating profile and announce it on national television?

That’s exactly what Martha Stewart, 71, did a couple of weeks ago, and it looks like things are going well – thousands of eligible men responded, and yesterday she took her two top picks on the Today Show. As you do. (A filmmaker and a steel trader FYI. The steel trader likes the ocean so… that’s nice.)

Going for annonymity, she used a different name. But the giant picture of her, plus, you know, the national TV thing may have given it away. The pseudonym also happens to be the name of her new book, which smells suspiciously like a publicity stunt.

But you never know, true love may come out of it in the end. Maybe. Take a look at the profile from Match.com:

8. Has your love life gone from hot to lukewarm since having kids? Then you’ll be nodding along to the words of this hilarious song.

9. This Video WINS the internet today.

At sports games in the US, there’s something called a ‘Kiss Cam’ that scans the crowd looking for couples who are then supposed to, well, kiss. Cute, but whatevs.

Whatevs UNTIL: One dude refused to kiss his date and she got maaaaad…

Go on, it’s less than two minutes long and makes you want to say “You go girlfriend!” with a sassy finger click:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaVqdwIoewY

10. Who doesn’t want to piss off their Mum on Mother’s Day?

Well, everyone actually. But if you’re brave, and if you’re mum has a sense of humour, you might like to give her one of these cards on Sunday: (via Hurricane Vanessa)

