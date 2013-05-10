Jennifer Aniston's forehead is big news today.

1. Shock Horror! Jennifer Aniston is ageing! (Ever so slightly.)

HOW DARE SHE?

The interwebs has gone a little bonkers over Jennifer Aniston’s new advertising campaign for haircare company Living Proof. In the photos on Living Proof’s website, Jen’s face looks suspiciously smooth. Baby’s bottom smooth. But compared to close-ups of her face from recent red carpet events, Jen actually has some lines on her forehead. CALL THE AUTHORITIES.

So what’s worse: the internet shoving Jen’s (again – barely there) ageing in her face, or the fact that a company called ‘Living Proof’ felt they needed to smooth over a few little lines on the face of one of the most gorgeous women in the world? Sigh.

And in other recent photoshop disasters:

Katy Perry with two left hands American Apparel photoshop original American Apparel photoshop fail Anne Hathaway suspiciously smooth armpit on the cover GQ magazine Ashley Simpson looking crystal clear on the cover of Cosmo Avril Lavigne missing part of her arm on Maxim magazine Bikini legs photoshop fail Carrie Underwood having some hand issues on the cover of InStyle magazine Chinese online fashion store extra long legs Chinese online fashion store extra long legs Demi Moore looking a little airbrushed Demi Moore missing a hip The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up The cover of Elle magazine looking a little touched up Eminem enhances on the cover of XXI Eva Mendes well brushed for Marie Claire Hot dog fingers This hair removal ad has also removed the woman's body Hilary Rhoda photoshopped on the cover of Numero Jennifer Anniston before and after Jessica Alba before and after photoshopping Justin Beiber looking clean and clear on magazine cover The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot The Kardashian collection photoshop/shoot Karlie adding weight to a model Another Karlie photoshop fail Kate Moss's child places her hand oddly on Kate's back Katrina Halili and her freaky fingers Keria Knightly photoshopped on Allure magazine Kerry Washington's breasts looking suspiciously retouched on Essence magazine Kerry Washington photoshopped dramatically on Lucky magazine Keira Knightly redone by Chanel Kim Kardashian smoothed out and sucked in Kristen Stewart missing a limb on Glamour magazine Kylie Minogue's balancing act for Elle magazine Lada Gaga dramatically redone by Vogue Lauren Graham missing her neck Longchamp showing off some seriously long legs Michelle Obama's head looking well pasted on Natalia Vodianova's disappearing head on GQ magazine Online shop model's levitating hand Online shop photoshop fail This model missing a limb Online store photoshop fail Cover model of playboy looking well out of proportion Prince William has suddenly got black hair Rachel Bilson out of proportion SimplyBe's model has strangely sprawling fingers Suave body wash model has been Jeans photoshop fail Target ad with one too many arms Taylor Swift looking well brushed on this magazine cover Victoria Secrets model missing thighs VIntage Reserve photoshop fail Vintage Reserve photoshop fail Vogue cover model missing part of her arm Walmart bikini painted on Zac Efron so beautifully airbrushed Scarlett Johansson for D&G This Victoria's Secret model is wearing a push-up bra... that only works on one breast? It's twins? It's not. Adam Lavigne's missing part of his torso. When this ad for Dolce & Gabana first come out, people questioned whether it was physically possible for the female model to sit in that position. dolcegabana-light-blue-ad-campaign-230810-2 Do you think Donna Hay's legs look... stretched? On this cover of Grazia, Kate Middleton's waist is the focus... Jessica Alba, is that you? The Louis Vuitton Fall 2010 campaign. Follow the arrow... Mexico Vogue's March issue. Where's her arm? Candice Swanepoel's shoulder. Something's not right.. Nicky Webster before and after Photoshop. Ralph Lauren. This is ridiculous.. Do Leighton Meester's legs look stretched on this cover of SHOP?



3. Keith Urban has been dumped.

By American Idol that is. (But we had you going there for a second, didn’t we?) Rumours are swirling (because apparently rumours ‘swirl’) that ratings on the long-running US talent show have dropped so low, the network has decided to dump everyone and start again. Which do you think he’s regretting more – leaving The Voice Australia or having to spend weeks sitting between sworn enemies Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj? He’s yet to make a comment but… chances are he’s glad to no longer be the filling in that diva sandwich.

5. Which brave celebrity picked a fight with Anna Wintour?

Okay let’s rip this off like a bandaid: It’s Gwyneth Paltrow. Yeah, yeah – there’s been a lot of Gwennie news lately, but the girl just can’t open her mouth without breaking the internet.

This time it has to do with her recent comments after the Met Gala, in which she basically gave Vogue editor Anna Wintour a verbal bitch-slap. Gwyneth, 40, told US Weekly:

“I’m never going again. It was so un-fun. It was boiling. I did not enjoy it at all.”

Considering Wintour is 1) the real-life version of a Mean Girl and 2) the person who organised the Gala, Gwenie is one brave woman.

There goes any future Vogue covers.

7. You’ll never guess which famous face has an online dating profile.

Celebrities need love too, damn it. And what better way to find it in this day age but to set up an online dating profile and announce it on national television?

That’s exactly what Martha Stewart, 71, did a couple of weeks ago, and it looks like things are going well – thousands of eligible men responded, and yesterday she took her two top picks on the Today Show. As you do. (A filmmaker and a steel trader FYI. The steel trader likes the ocean so… that’s nice.)

Going for annonymity, she used a different name. But the giant picture of her, plus, you know, the national TV thing may have given it away. The pseudonym also happens to be the name of her new book, which smells suspiciously like a publicity stunt.

But you never know, true love may come out of it in the end. Maybe. Take a look at the profile from Match.com:

9. This Video WINS the internet today.

At sports games in the US, there’s something called a ‘Kiss Cam’ that scans the crowd looking for couples who are then supposed to, well, kiss. Cute, but whatevs.

Whatevs UNTIL: One dude refused to kiss his date and she got maaaaad…

Go on, it’s less than two minutes long and makes you want to say “You go girlfriend!” with a sassy finger click:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aaVqdwIoewY

10. Who doesn’t want to piss off their Mum on Mother’s Day?

Well, everyone actually. But if you’re brave, and if you’re mum has a sense of humour, you might like to give her one of these cards on Sunday: (via Hurricane Vanessa)