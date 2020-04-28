Abandoned by her dad and a tell-all book by her mum: Jen Aniston's complicated family life.

The coronavirus pandemic may have done something good: brought Jennifer Aniston and her elderly father John closer together.

The Daily Mail is reporting that since the pandemic began, Aniston has been on the phone to the 86-year-old Days Of Our Lives star every day.

“He says she’s calling constantly to check on him,” the source says. “They obviously can’t see each other but they have spoken more in the past few weeks than they ever have.”

Listen to Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast, The Spill. Post continues below.

Aniston has had a complicated relationship with her dad – only slightly less complicated than the one she had with her mum. It all dates back to what she describes as her “challenging upbringing”.

When Aniston was born in 1969, her dad was a struggling actor in Los Angeles, working as a door-to-door salesman to make money for the family. Her mum, Nancy Dow, was a model who’d also had a few acting roles, including in The Beverly Hillbillies, but quit the business because she didn’t think she was any good. Dow’s own parents had split when she was a child.

“My mum’s mother left the family when my mother was about 12, which was an odd thing at that time,” Aniston told Rolling Stone in 1999.

When Aniston was five, her father moved the family to Greece, the country of his birth, so that he could study medicine. But a year later, his agent urged him to return to the US to audition for a role on a soap called Love Of Life. He got it, and the family moved to New York.

Aniston was nine when her parents split up. It came as a complete shock when her mother told her that her father had left.

“I went to a birthday party, and when I came back, she said, ‘Your father’s not going to be around here for a little while,’” she told Rolling Stone.

Dow later recalled the moment.

“I watched a tear roll down Jennifer’s cheek as confidence faded from her once-trusting eyes,” she told National Post in 2000.

Months later, Dow told her daughter that her father was with someone else and wouldn’t be coming back. It was one of his co-stars from Love Of Life, Sherry Rooney, who he went on to marry and have a child with.

Aniston went a full year without hearing from her father. Then one day he called and took her out to dinner and a show. She started seeing him on weekends, and did “everything to please” him, so he wouldn’t leave again. She told Rolling Stone that her dad leaving was the most “painful” time of her life, and the lesson she learnt from her childhood was “that I will never depend on a man as much as my mom depended on my father”.

Because Aniston’s older half-brother John moved to Los Angeles after her father left, it was just her and her mother living together for many years. Aniston says Dow was “very critical” of her.

“Because she was a model, she was gorgeous, stunning,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015. “I wasn’t. I never was.”

Dow would be constantly giving her daughter advice on how to make more of her features, such as how to make her “tiny” lips look bigger.

Looking back, Aniston can see that her mother wasn’t criticising her to be hurtful.

“My mum said those things because she really loved me,” she told Elle in 2018. “It wasn’t her trying to be a bitch or knowing she would be making some deep wounds that I would then spend a lot of money to undo. She did it because that was what she grew up with. ‘You want to be happy. It’s hard for big girls.’”

Aniston says she also struggled with her mother’s unforgiving nature and her temper.

“I can’t tolerate that. If I get upset, I will discuss. I will never scream and get hysterical like that.”

By 1985, Aniston’s father was starring as Victor Kiriakis in Days Of Our Lives. Aniston followed him into acting, and in 1994, scored the role that would make her world-famous: Rachel Green in Friends. The media were keen to run anything they could get on her, and in 1996, Dow agreed to a TV interview where she was asked questions about her daughter. She later claimed she was “deceived” by the interviewer, but Aniston was not happy when she saw her mother talking about her on TV.

Dow received a call from Aniston a few days later, and told the National Post it ended with the words, “I will never forgive you!”

Three years after that call, Dow published a tell-all book, From Mother And Daughter To Friends: A Memoir. It included details such as Aniston seeing a psychiatrist for help in dealing with “boyfriend problems and some old issues with Dad”. Dow claimed writing the book was “therapy”.

“You spend all this time raising a child, with a lot of good intentions, and you feel you have failed,” she said. “It makes you feel very ashamed.”

Aniston didn’t speak to her mother for years. She left her off the guest list for her wedding to Brad Pitt. In a Vanity Fair interview in 2005, she defended her decision to distance herself from Dow.

“I feel pretty good about the choices I’ve made. The choice of not speaking to Mum for a while – that’s ours. Nobody else has to understand it.”

In 2012, when Aniston received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it was her father she invited to be by her side. But by the time her mother died in 2016, Aniston had reconciled with her.

Recently, Aniston has been keen to show her closeness with her ageing father. In December last year, she posted a photo of herself as a child with him on Instagram.

“Love you, Papa,” she wrote.

But according to the Daily Mail, it’s only been in the past month or so that they’ve been in daily contact – and that’s apparently due to coronavirus.

“It’s like she has realised life is very short and she wants her relationship with John to be the best it can be,” the source says.

Feature image: Instagram/@jenniferaniston

Sick of tabloid drama?

Sign up for our “Mamamia Celebrity” newsletter, for a smart take on everything entertainment.

Like a gift voucher for your thoughts? Take our quick survey: