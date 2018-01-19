HALLELUJAH: An online store has introduced a 'Jeans and a nice top' shopping category.

It’s the ’90s failsafe ‘going out outfit’ that made a return last year. Now jeans and a nice top is literally a click away.

Online fashion retailer Missguided has created a shopping category dedicated to the trend.

Yep, you can now view ‘jeans’ and ‘nice tops’ TOGETHER IN ONE rather than having to scroll through numerous categories.

And we have Twitter user Jennifer Stuart to thank.

“Wish there was a tab on like Missguided, pretty little thing etc for ‘jeans and a nice top’,” she tweeted earlier this month.

The British retailer tweeted back “Noted” before later coming up with the goods – a whole section dedicated to the clothing combination..

There are currently 123 styles in the category to shop from, ranging from silk camis to bodysuits.

The people are loving it, claiming Missguided has already “won 2018”.

And if you’re looking for that very outfit combination, here are some of our favourite ‘going out tops’ to pick from.

1. Missguided Red Floral Print Satin Blouse, $50.95

Red and low cut, just throw on some red lippie and you’re good to go.

2. River Island Ruffle Stripe Cami Top, $60.

A sophisticated style that can double for work, this one is a great day to night option.

3. Cue Shirred Off The Shoulder Spot Top, $175.

Sometimes you just can't go past an off the shoulder number.

4. Portmans Katie Layer Ruffle Cami, $59.95.

A cami is a great staple and this one adds an easy pop of colour.