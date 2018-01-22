News
The 3 movies Mamamia's movie buffs reckon you need to see this weekend.

This week’s been pretty big in the box office department. Which is great news because it’s going to be bloody hot this weekend and there’s nothing better than sitting in an air conditioned cinema for two hours when you don’t have air conditioning.

Thankfully, Mamamia’s professional movie watchers and The Binge writers have you covered with three female-led, kick arse movies to watch this weekend.

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

You can read Content Producer, Keryn Donnelly’s and her boobs’ full review on Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri here.

The Shape of Water

You can read Mamamia Senior Entertainment Editor, Laura Brodnik’s Shape of Water review here.

LISTEN: It may look like a sci-fi monster movie, but The Shape of Water is beautiful love story through and through. Laura Brodnik and Brittany Stewart discuss the movie you need to see this weekend (post continues after audio…)

Swinging Safari

Read all about the moment Kylie Minogue crashed the most important interview of Laura Brodnik’s career, and her thoughts on Swinging Safari here.

You can catch the full episode of The Binge in all its glory below…

