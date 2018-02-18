Jamie Foxx was asked a question about Katie Holmes. His response was pure gold.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have managed to remain private about their relationship for years, only making their first public appearance together in late January.

But you don’t keep a Hollywood relationship a secret by accident. And on Friday, Foxx showed exactly what it takes to maintain some semblance of privacy when everyone wants to know the details about you and your partner.

At the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity game, ESPN SportsCenter host Michael Swift asked about Foxx’s plans for Valentine’s Day.

You see, Foxx and Holmes were photographed by paparazzi playing a Valentine’s Day basketball game a few days prior, and so of course Swift felt we were all entitled to know more.

Foxx didn’t quite agree.

“And I know you’ve prepared because I saw pictures,” Swift began. “Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine’s Day? Like some real Love & Basketball?”

With barely a beat in between, Foxx simply… stood up and left.

There was no insubstantial attempt to talk his way out of an unwanted question as per most celebrity responses. Not even an uncomfortable glance to his publicist as a desperate plea for help. Foxx knew what he was willing to answer and he not only entirely owned the moment, but also his love life.

“Uh oh, did we lose him?” Swift questioned awkwardly as Foxx made his way to the court for a warm up.

“Oh, he ready to go, he ready to hoop.”

Power to you, Foxx. Power to you.