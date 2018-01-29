Our hearts are exploding: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx finally go public with their love.

After five long years, we’ve finally received the confirmation we’ve so desperately been waiting for: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are undeniably, unequivocally head-over-heels for each other.

The two made their first, official appearance together as a couple at Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Awards Gala, sitting and laughing next to each other throughout the show.

And while it's clear they were enjoying each other's company, the 39-year-old Dawson's Creek star attempted to avoid drawing any more attention to herself by leaving her seat moments before Clive Davis gave his regular shout-outs to the most famous faces in the room.

Davis nonetheless called her out on her 'disappearing act' later in the show.

"This lady left the room right when I was going to introduce her, she was sitting at that table right with Jamie Foxx and everyone else," the famed record producer said, PEOPLE reports.

"If you're going to sit together what better night than tonight?"