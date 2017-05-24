News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

Roger Moore, James Bond star, dies aged 89.

Sir Roger Moore, famous for playing secret agent James Bond in the 70s and 80s, has died at 89 years old.

Moore’s children shared news of his death via a statement on Twitter, confirming that the actor passed away after a “short but brave battle with cancer”.

"With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today," the family shared on Sir Roger Moore's official Twitter account.

"We are all devastated."

"He taught me about work ethic and humility. He was so funny, kind and thoughtful to everyone around him and in that Roger taught me what a movie star really was and should be."

Other stars shared their favourite memories of the actor on Twitter:

Tags: cancer , celebrity , entertainment-news , health , james-bond , movies , roger-moore

Related Stories

Recommended