Roger Moore, James Bond star, dies aged 89.

Sir Roger Moore, famous for playing secret agent James Bond in the 70s and 80s, has died at 89 years old.

Moore’s children shared news of his death via a statement on Twitter, confirming that the actor passed away after a “short but brave battle with cancer”.

"With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today," the family shared on Sir Roger Moore's official Twitter account.

"We are all devastated."

"He taught me about work ethic and humility. He was so funny, kind and thoughtful to everyone around him and in that Roger taught me what a movie star really was and should be."

Other stars shared their favourite memories of the actor on Twitter: