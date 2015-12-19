News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

Man faces five years in jail for an offensive tattoo.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are stupid tattoos. And then there are offensively stupid tattoos.

A German man is facing five years in jail, after being charged with inciting racial hatred. The tattoo in question features a Nazi camp slogan under a picture of Auschwitz.

27 year old Marcel Zech is a local politician for far-right group, National Democratic Party of Germany (NPD).

The tattoo was photographed when he took his shirt off at a public swimming pool in Oranienburg, which was the site of a concentration camp in Nazi Germany.

The NPD has been labelled by German Chancellor Angela Merkel as “an anti-democratic, xenophobic, anti-Semitic, anti-constitutional party”. In fact, the German upper house launched a push for the Constitutional Court to ban the party in 2013.

Why anyone would even WANT a tattoo like that, let alone actually get it, is beyond us.

Here are some REALLY bad (but definitely not racist) tattoos.
Tags: men , politics

Related Stories

Recommended