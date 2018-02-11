Trigger warning: This post deals with suicide and may be triggering for some readers.

The road to becoming a politician wasn’t smooth sailing for former Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie.

In tonight’s episode of The Sunday Project, Lambie sat down with Lisa Wilkinson to discuss the intimate aspects of her personal life, including her previous attempted suicide.

Lambie, suffering back pain that led to a medical discharge from the army, was so consumed with pain and felt so hopeless that she decided to take her own life by walking in front of a moving car.

“I had been screaming out for help from the Department of Veterans’ Affairs and just – no matter how much I screamed, I just got to a point – you’re just so empty, you don’t care anymore. You think, “my kids are better off without me,'” she said.

“Did you see the car coming and make a decision to walk in front of it?” Wilkinson asked Lambie.

“I just remember thinking this is it, I’ve had it, this is it, I’ve just had it, I can’t do this anymore,” Lambie shared.

When asked by Wilkinson about the letters written to her sons prior to attempting to take her own life, Lambie began to tear up.

“They were just short. Just telling them that I had become a burden and I was no use to them anymore,” Lambie admitted to Wilkinson.

Sharing an extract from her upcoming autobiography Rebel Without a Cause in Stellar Magazine, Lambie also shed light on her past drug and alcohol abuse.

“Emptiness and numbness consumed me once again,” she wrote. “The 12 months leading up to the fateful night in August 2009 [when I attempted suicide] was the absolute worst.”

“Life revolved around watching TV — I went from bed to couch to bottle, to bed to couch to bottle, to bed, and so it repeated. Red wine was my favourite mate. My true mate.”

Lambie has previously shared how her youngest, then-seven-year-old son Dylan was her “main carer” during her dealings with drugs and alcohol and subsequent bouts of depression.

“One thing is for sure, Jacqui doesn’t hold back in our interview. And from talking to people on the street, it’s that same no-holds-barred honesty that means she will get their vote in the next election,” Wilkinson said.

Lambie has recently fallen victim to the citizenship fiasco and was forced to resign from Federal Parliament. Her book titled Rebel Without A Cause is set for release in the coming months.

Support can be found at Lifeline on 13 11 14 and Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.

Listen to: Jacqui Lambie Is Not Your Average Politician.