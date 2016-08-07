News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Radio personality Jackie O takes aim at celebrity chef Jamie Oliver on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us like to keep our failures in the kitchen to ourselves.

Not Jackie O, though, apparently, who tried to cook three Jamie Oliver soup recipes tonight and apparently found them extremely lacking.

In a post on Instagram, Jackie O called out Jamie’s soups for tasting like “dirty dishwater” – and she doesn’t think she deserves any of the blame for how they turned out.

Ouch.

“How the hell is Jamie Oliver as successful as he is when his books are selling us this crap?” she asked.

“Is Jamie Oliver the most overrated chef ever?”

Wow. That must have been some really bad soup.

Of course, Jamie Oliver’s supporters weren’t going to let the attack slide – and even Jackie O’s fans were a little disappointed in her public shaming.

“It’s not cool to put someone on blast on social media. To put that out there is a bit cruel,” wrote one commenter.

“It’s not him, it’s you,” observed another.

“This post reeks of immaturity and that’s my opinion.”

Want an easy recipe that NOBODY can mess up? Try Mamamia’s 2 ingredient chocolate cake…

Tags: celebrity , chefs , radio-2

Related Stories

Recommended