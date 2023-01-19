Thank you, Jacinda Ardern. For showing us what leadership can look like.

Even Jacinda Ardern's resignation as Prime Minister of New Zealand was refreshing.

Honest. Vulnerable. Reflective.

"I have given my absolute all to being Prime Minister, but it has also taken a lot out of me. You cannot and should not do the job unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unplanned and unexpected challenges that inevitably come along," she said.

"Having reflected over summer I know I no longer have that bit extra in the tank to do the job justice. It’s that simple."

Watch some of Jacinda Ardern's speech below. Post continues after video.

"You can be your own kind of leader, one who knows when it’s time to go," she added, before finishing with a tribute to her family.

"To Neve, mum is looking forward to being there when you start school next year. And to Clarke, let’s get married."

Of course it hasn't all been shiny optimism and glowing reports during Ardern's five years in the top job.

In fact, in recent years, there's been a growing opinion that New Zealand was 'falling out of love' with her.

In 2020, Labour brought home an unprecedented landslide election victory. Fast forward to 2022 and the polls were suggesting that the opposition would comfortably win come 2023 when the country heads to the polls.

Right now, according to The Post columnist Tom Chodor, New Zealanders are fed up with the cost-of-living crisis, stagnating wages, unaffordable housing, and a health system running on fumes.

During an interview on the last stop of her trip in Australia last year, a journalist pointedly asked, "What is it like to be more popular overseas than in your own country?"

And truthfully, she is very popular here in Australia. Perhaps because we're separated from the actual on-the-ground politics and we're just focused on the model of leadership we see.

Of course there's the fact she is a woman in charge of running a country, something we so desperately want to see happen again Down Under.

She's also a working mother of a young child, whose partner is taking on the domestic duties while she puts her career first. It's these kinds of examples we crave in our own country.

But it goes beyond that.

We've watched Ardern show a level of empathy, understanding, and firm brazenness that has shown up many of the leaders around her.

In 2019, when a man opened fire on two mosques in Christchurch killing 51 people in a targeted massacre, Ardern had no reservations calling it what it was from the start: a terrorist attack.

Less than 24 hours later she was on the ground in Christchurch, wrapping her arms around mourners, wearing a black headscarf as a sign of respect.

"She was engaged, she was concerned, she knew what to say. She is the Prime Minister of New Zealand, but they felt she was there with them and that nobody else mattered," a local, Sarah Ahmed, told The Sydney Morning Herald at the time.

Compare that to our leaders. The debacle that was Scott Morrison secretly heading to Hawaii while Australia burned, only to come slinking back before awkwardly trying to force locals to shake his hand on the front line.

Even Anthony Albanese's attempts to be on the ground after recent flood disasters - while better - aren't exactly awe-inspiring.

Ardern just seems to know what to say, and how to make people feel seen and heard.

As the horror of Christchurch was realised, Ardern promised to never utter the name of the killer. She never has. He has remained nameless in a small act of defiance to show her ongoing grief on behalf of her people.

It's simple stuff like that.

During the COVID pandemic, Ardern was known to jump on Facebook Live from her bedroom to update her constituents and answer their concerns and queries.

Accessible. Real. Casual.

Even recently when she was confronted with an awkward misogynistic comment during a joint press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, she handled it like a person - not a politician.

"A lot of people will be wondering are you two meeting just because you are similar in age and got a lot of common stuff there... when you got into politics and stuff," the journalist asked.

"I wonder if anyone asked Barack Obama and John Key that? Because two women meet, it's not simply because of their gender," Ardern retorted.

It was a smart, witty way to call the journalist out while still holding her authority. She didn't ignore it or downplay it or chastise him. She just casually put him in his place.

Even our prime minister, Anthony Albanese, admires her style.

"Jacinda Ardern has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength," he wrote in a tribute on Twitter.

"She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities.

Jacinda Ardern isn't your average politician - not one we're used to seeing in Australia, anyway.

During her tenure, she has demonstrated how compassionate and empathetic leadership can change the game.

Thank you, Jacinda Ardern. For showing the world that kindness, humour, and honesty is a particularly powerful form of strength.

Feature Image: Fiona Goodall/Getty/Lynn Grieveson/Mamamia.