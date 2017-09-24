Ivanka Trump fiercely defends her little brother, in a rare public display of passion.

Ivanka Trump has come to the searing defence of her little brother, Barron, in an uncharacteristic insight into their relationship, and surprising surge of passion.

In an interview that aired on Thursday on US talkshow Dr Oz, Trump acknowledged she is particularly bothered when news coverage focuses on the appearances of members of her family, especially when the lens falls on her 11-year-old brother.

“I think talking about an 11-year-old’s T-shirt, or pants, or attire … he’s a young boy trying his best to acclimate in a surreal environment,” she told the program.

Listen: Amelia Lester and Mia Freedman deep-dive on Ivanka Trump, from her current role in the White House to her bizarre tendencies. Post continues after audio.

“Melania and my father are trying to make that transition as seamless as possible in difficult circumstances,” she added. “Barron should be off limits.”

Eleven-year-old Barron was mocked online last month for stepping off Air Force One in a t-shirt and shorts.

The mother-of-three also defended the fashion choices of her step-mother, the First Lady, who has come under consistent scrutiny in the last few months for her apparent “inappropriate” clothing choices at public events.

“I think Melania is an elegant, confident, poised woman, and I think talking about her fashion choices objectifies her, and it’s just inappropriate,” she said.

At the time the show aired, the White House was fending criticism for Melania's fuschia, $3,700 choice of frock at a United Nations lunch.

Listen to the full Ivanka and Jared special episode of our Trump podcast, Tell Me It's Going To Be OK, below.