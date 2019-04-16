Australia reacts to Ivan and Brittney, the Bachelor couple we've all been waiting for.

SHHH, IT’S DAIQUIRI TIME.

We’re back in Fiji on drunk school camp for the next three nights and there’s no place we’d rather be.

Especially with the arrival of Ivan the avocado man who we’re a little bit disappointed didn’t arrive by doing the worm up the beach, but we’ll forgive him.

With his arrival comes the realisation that the perfect Bachelor couple we’ve been waiting for has been right under our nose this entire time.

Ivan and conga-line Britt.

HOW HAVE WE NOT CALLED THIS EARLIER?!

They both like to dance.

They’re both tall.

They both had iconic moments on their respective seasons of the Bachelor and Bachelorette.

And neither of them know where commas go.

Match. Made. In. Heaven.

From the moment Brittney spotted Ivan, brushed her teeth and pulled him aside for a moonlit chat about her fear of birds, we could already see their lanky children conga-lining around a backyard filled with avocado trees.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the couple we’d 100 per cent watch a spin-off series on, Ivan and Britt: