You won't believe what they've done to donuts now

Apparently donuts aren't delicious – and fatty – enough.

With National Donut Day still fresh on our minds (June 7 – make a note now for your 2014 calendar), we have to ask: since when did the humble donut need any further embellishment?

First we heard about the cronut: a deep-fried, cream-filled croissant-donut hybrid that New-Yorkers can't get enough of (literally: the pastry's popularity has forced a 2 cronut-per-customer limit, numerous cronut imposters and tales of cronut-scalping). It's a hybrid of a croissant and a donut. Actually, this looks pretty delicious.

Courtesy of Dominique Ansel via Instagram (@dominiqueansel)

Then, Dunkin' Donuts unveiled its Glazed Donut Breakfast Sandwich — pepper fried-eggs and bacon nestled between a split glazed donut — reminding us that the health food craze hasn't totally ruined good old-fashioned fattening fast food. Hello obesity epidemic!

But the newest entrant in the crazy-doughnut might just be the Krispy Kreme Sloppy Joe sandwich. Yes, that's a sloppy joe on a donut. A California chef, Charlie Boghosian of Chicken Charlie's, reportedly debuted the dish (if you can call it that) at the recent San Diego County Fair.

Plus, from our 15 Crazy Burgers Gallery last week, the Donut Burger a.k.a. The Luther. Yes, that is a burger served up on a glazed donut in place of a bun. Apparently you shouldn't knock it until you've tried it — we're told the unlikely sweet-savory combo really does work.

Seriously , can we just leave the donut alone?

Here in the iVillage office our pick is and always will be hot, fresh, cinnamon donut. All that's needed with it is a good coffee and the rest is sugary history.

Is it snack time?