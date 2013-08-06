Is this the most awkward mother-son exchange ever?

Communicating with teenage boys is tricky at the best of times.

At the worst of times, it’s just awkward – and here’s the evidence.

When this mum found herself face-to-face with, well, let’s just call it a “hygiene issue” in her bathroom, she decided to take action… by writing a note for the culprit, her 13-year-old son.

However, she didn’t just slip the note under her son’s door. To get the message across fully, it was left in plain view of the rest of the family, who were probably blissfully unaware of what their towels had been used for up until that moment.

The parents then went one better and posted the note on Reddit, the self-described “front page of the internet”, where it’s now been seen and commented on by thousands of strangers. Revenge is a dish best served online, after all…

What do you think of this mum's approach - effective and well-deserved? Or mean and over the top?