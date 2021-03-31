The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday April 1.

Easter holidays on the line in Brisbane.

More than two million Queenslanders will today learn if they'll escape lockdown in time for Easter, and it'll come down to two things.

Authorities must be able to link any new cases of coronavirus to previously known infections, and testing rates must have remained high.

It there's even a single mystery case that can't be directly linked to two recent clusters in Brisbane, stay-at-home orders are likely to be extended over the Easter break.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young will hold a press briefing at 9am that will announce whether the three-day lockdown affecting 2.2 million people in Greater Brisbane will be extended beyond Thursday afternoon.

"If we see very good testing rates across Queensland and we don't see any unlinked community transmission, the signs for Easter are looking positive," the premier told reporters on Wednesday.

"If it's encouraging news tomorrow, we will be lifting the hotspot for Greater Brisbane."

Two new cases of community transmission were recorded in Greater Brisbane on Wednesday.

Festival cancelled after NSW virus case.

A COVID-19 outbreak in Queensland has jumped the border, with the sole case diagnosed prompting the cancellation of a popular music festival and the reintroduction of restrictions in northern NSW.

A NSW man in his 20s returned a positive test to the virus late on Tuesday, after unknowingly infectious travellers visited venues in the Byron Bay region.

The case will be included in Thursday's figures, and is the first in NSW linked to two separate clusters spreading through Queensland.

The man's diagnosis prompted Health Minister Brad Hazzard to cancel Bluesfest, the second year in a row the popular event has not gone ahead.

The festival was due to begin on Thursday, and was expected to draw up to 16,000 people per day.

Authorities have also reintroduced a range of restrictions for four council areas near the border.

Until at least Tuesday, gatherings in Byron, Ballina, Tweed and Lismore will be limited to 30, the "four square metre" rule reintroduced, and masks mandated in some settings.

The premier also urged residents living in the area not to head elsewhere for the Easter break.

Vaccine spat flares as COVID clusters grow.

Health Minister Greg Hunt has stepped in as peacemaker between the states and some of his federal colleagues after they engaged in a stoush over the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Two federal ministers sparked outrage from NSW and Queensland with their criticism of the speed of the rollout and the warehousing of doses.

"Our biggest issue with the vaccines at the moment is to make sure that the states and territories rollout the supply of the vaccines that they have," Tourism Minister Dan Tehan said.

He wants states to use their "stockpiles", especially to cover vulnerable groups.

Another minister, David Littleproud, said he wants states, particularly his home state of Queensland, to "pull their finger out" as frontline workers wait for the jab.

According to federal figures, NSW has used only half of the 190,610 doses it had received, and Queensland was at 55 per cent.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said Prime Minister Scott Morrison promised four million people would be vaccinated by the end of March, but was 3.4 million short.

"It would be good if the federal government took responsibility for something," Mr Albanese said.

Johnsen exit places NSW in minority govt.

A week after being accused of raping a sex worker, Nationals MP Michael Johnsen has "with a heavy heart" quit the NSW parliament, triggering a by-election in his marginal Upper Hunter seat.

Nationals Leader John Barilaro and Premier Gladys Berejiklian welcomed the news, which has plunged the coalition into minority government.

Mr Johnsen held the Upper Hunter electorate by just 2.2 per cent - making it vulnerable to Shooters Fishers and Farmers or Labor.

"It is with a heavy heart that I will be tendering my resignation from the NSW parliament as the member for Upper Hunter - a regional economic powerhouse that has been my great privilege to serve," Mr Johnsen said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I believe I have served it well, having bought hundreds of millions of dollars of government investment into the electorate during my tenure."

The pressure on Mr Johnsen to quit escalated on Tuesday after the ABC reported he'd offered a prostitute $1000 to have sex with him at his parliament house office, exchanged lewd texts with her and sent her an obscene video while sitting in the parliamentary chamber.

Last week Mr Johnsen revealed he was being investigated by police after the same sex worker accused him of raping her at the Blue Mountains in 2019.

Boy, 6, missing in NSW near bushland.

A police helicopter will join the search for a six-year-old boy with Down Syndrome who's gone missing overnight in northwest NSW.

Braxton Plant was last seen at his home on Wallangra Road, Wallangra, about 4pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services were contacted at about 7pm and officers from the New England Police District began the search.

NSW Police and the boy's family are worried because he is unable to speak and has gone missing near dense bushland and dams.

When he was last seen by his family, Braxton was playing in the mud and not wearing any clothes.

A co-ordinated land search is underway with help from Polair.

House prices likely rose further in March.

House prices are expected to have seen another strong lift in March, matched by a further rise in demand for mortgages with interest rates at record lows.

The CoreLogic home value index for March is released on Thursday, having surged two per cent in the previous month, which was the biggest monthly gain in over 17 years.

It took prices in February comfortably above their pre-COVID levels and 0.7 per cent above the previous all-time high in September 2017.

Economists at Westpac expect the index will go one better in March, rising 2.5 per cent, which would be a 32-year high in terms of monthly gains.

Queen attends service honouring RAAF.

The Queen has paid tribute to the "skill and sacrifice" of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) as she marked its centenary during her first public engagement of the year outside Windsor Castle.

The 100th anniversary of the RAAF was commemorated by the Queen during a service at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) Air Forces Memorial in Runnymede, Surrey, on Wednesday.

In an unscripted moment, the Queen quizzed one Australian serviceman about his work with Typhoon jets and asked if they were "being sent off to chase the Russians" and was told "That's correct, ma'am, it's a lot of fun for us!".

Sending her "best wishes and congratulations" to the RAAF, she wrote in a foreword to the order of service: "As one of the oldest air forces in the world, it is fitting to pay tribute to the efficiency, skill and sacrifice of the men and women who have served in its ranks, in Australia and overseas, during the past 100 years.

"Throughout my reign, the Royal Australian Air Force has shown immense dedication to duty and has defended our freedom in many conflicts around the world."

Facebook, Instagram remove Trump's first sit-down interview, with his daughter-in-law.

Facebook and Instagram have removed an interview with former President Donald Trump by his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, simply because it “featured Trump speaking” and the “voice of Donald Trump,” Facebook said in an internal email.

Facebook permanently banned the former president from their platform in January after the Capitol riot.

Lara Trump, who also contributes to Fox News, shared a screenshot of an email sent by a Facebook employee, saying the company would be taking down the interview.

"This is so horrible – what is our country becoming?" Trump's son Eric wrote on Instagram.

Around the world.

- Russia's agriculture safety agency says the country has registered the world's first coronavirus vaccine for animals.

- A puzzling tweet from the US military command that read, ";l;;gmlxzssaw, and received 12,400 likes and 9000 tweets in 10 minutes was written by a rogue toddler. With the command forced to issue a statement explaining that an employee's child managed to hit send while their parent was away from the computer.

Feature image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty/The Right View/Steve Reigate/WPA Pool/Getty.