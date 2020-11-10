Irena and Locky have finally responded to persistent split rumours, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Irena and Locky have finally responded to those rather persistent split rumours.

For a while now, rumours have been going around that Bachelor couple Irena Srbinovska and Locky Gilbert have split.

The speculation continued when Irena recently shared that she's been "under a lot of stress" in an Instagram post.

"Had my first facial since February, this is me makeup-free and no filter. I have been under a lot of stress. Despite what you all see on socials, I've had a lot happen in my life over the last few weeks which has taken its toll on my health and skin," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Image: [email protected]_srbinovska

During an interview with The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Monday, the couple finally cleared up the rumours and explained that Irena's dad had recently been hospitalised.

When asked why Irena had been so "stressed" lately, Locky responded, "It is hard because everyone's going to think it's about us, but we're doing great. Irena has been worried. Her dad had a health scare and went into hospital, and that put stress on us just as we come over here [Perth.]"

"There was a while where we didn't know if he was going to make it or not. I'm so far away from them, and I was feeling helpless in hotel quarantine," Irena added.

"Being the nurse in the family, anytime there's anything medical happening everyone calls me and I just couldn't help anyone and all I wanted to do was see my dad," she added.

But despite everything going on, Irena says her and Locky are "better than ever".