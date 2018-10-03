Just all the best Twitter reactions to Instagram being down for almost a FULL HOUR.

ADVERTISEMENT
UM.
Guys.
Instagram just went down for almost a full hour and the world was plunged into darkness. Filter-less, selfie-less, darkness.
Influencers wept, aesthetically-pleasing food went uneaten, and Twitter was, suitably, awash with hilarious tweets.
Because how, on earth, are we supposed to carry on living our lives in 2018 without… Instagram?
I dread to even think of it.
Thankfully, it’s all over now – we made it through together.
Here are some of the best reactions to the entire unnerving experience that we hope and pray never happens again:
We sincerely hope you didn’t already gobble up your dinner so you can add it to your story now.
If you did – we are deeply, deeply sorry.
Tags: funny-tweets , instagram , twitter
Top Comments
Sure, you can laugh about it - but as a well known influenza, this is my livelihood and has cost me a fortune