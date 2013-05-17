News
Inspiring my daughter to greatness

How beautiful is this?

In a series of photos called Not just a girl photographer Jaime C. Moore's daughter Emma celebrates her fifth birthday by posing as famous women from history.

Jaime says she came up with the idea while thinking of women who would inspire her daughter to greatness.

She explains on her blog: "Now don’t get me wrong, I LOVE Disney Princesses … But it got me thinking, they’re just characters … an unrealistic fantasy for most girls (Yay Kate Middleton!)… My daughter wasn’t born into royalty, but she was born into a country where she can now vote, become a doctor, a pilot, an astronaut, or even President if she wants and that’s what REALLY matters."

See more of her amazing photography at http://www.jaimemoorephotography.com.

