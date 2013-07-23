iNews: TVs injuring children at an alarming rate

The latest parenting news from around the globe. By JO ABI

TVs are injuring children at an alarming rate

Falling television sets continue to be a source of serious injuries to young children, a new study shows.<

Rudd sending all asylum seekers to PNG, including women and children

The Rudd government will send the first group of asylum seekers to Papua New Giunea within the next two weeks.

The real reason teachers need to be paid more

A teacher in New Zealand has been censured after being caught stealing food from her students' lunch boxes.

Why this young girl was attacked for her stance on abortion laws

A 14-year-old girl has become the target of online media trolls due to her choice of sign at a protest against abortion laws

Convicted baby killer Keli Lane begins her appeal

Keli Lane has this week started her appeal against a minimum 13-and-a-half-year jail term for the murder of her daughter Tegan.

Would you want to know how many times you'll see your parents before they die?

Now this is a bit morbid.