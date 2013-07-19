iNews: Should this childbirth photo have been banned?

A daily round-up of the latest parenting news from Australia and around the globe. BY JO ABI

iNews: Confronting child birth photo returned to exhibition

Confronting child birth photo returned to exhibition

This award-winning photo of a baby being born has been returned to an exhibition, after being removed for being 'too confronting'

Orphaned 13-year-old allowed to change her gender

An orphaned girl will be allowed to commence hormone treatment to become a boy, despite not having parents to give consent.

Mum told not to breastfeed son at a public pool

We've all seen the signs at our local pool:

NO EATING OR DRINKING IN THE POOL AREA

On a nicer note, this breastfeeding mum was given free pizza

It's about time mums were rewarded for breastfeeding in public, instead of being made to feel embarrassed and ashamed.

You'll never guess what this four-year-old found in his burger

So much for receiving a toy with kid's meals at fast food restaurants.

The best breed of dog for your family is...

Just joking. It's not a rottweiler.

According to lab tests, the best breed of dog for your family is either a labrador: