News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

iNews: Should this childbirth photo have been banned?

ADVERTISEMENT

A daily round-up of the latest parenting news from Australia and around the globe. BY JO ABI

iNews: Confronting child birth photo returned to exhibition

Confronting child birth photo returned to exhibition

This award-winning photo of a baby being born has been returned to an exhibition, after being removed for being 'too confronting'

Orphaned 13-year-old allowed to change her gender

An orphaned girl will be allowed to commence hormone treatment to become a boy, despite not having parents to give consent.

Mum told not to breastfeed son at a public pool

We've all seen the signs at our local pool:

NO EATING OR DRINKING IN THE POOL AREA

On a nicer note, this breastfeeding mum was given free pizza

It's about time mums were rewarded for breastfeeding in public, instead of being made to feel embarrassed and ashamed.

You'll never guess what this four-year-old found in his burger

So much for receiving a toy with kid's meals at fast food restaurants.

The best breed of dog for your family is...

Just joking. It's not a rottweiler.

According to lab tests, the best breed of dog for your family is either a labrador:

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended