The latest parenting news from Australia and around the world.

iNews: Should public schools be means-tested?

Should students be means tested instead of schools?

The debate surrounding the funding of schools by government has always focused on the school itself.

The terrible twos have a new name: "infantile amnesia"

A neuroscientist claims to have discovered why toddlers do the same cheeky things over and over again, even after you've

What do we call dads who do this?

Men who choose to stay home and raise their kids are suffering from an identiy crisis. What name do we give them?

What one amazing principal did to get his students reading

In Australia we have reading challenges and read-a-thons to motivate kids to love books.

Anti-jab group finds religion to avoid vaccinating kids

The Austra

Why your baby will grow up lonely

First came Gen X, then Gen Y and Z. Now babies have a new label: Generation Alpha.

Why Finnish babies sleep in cardboard boxes

For the past 75 years new mums in Finland have received a box from the government filled with everything they'll need to get them started - c

Is this the death of the family dinner?

Australian families are developing some terrible dinner time habits with children allowed to play iPads, iPhones and other devices just so they'l

How could she not have known she was pregnant

This US athlete thought her back pain was due to a two-hour training session. In fact, it was labour and the next day she had a new baby.