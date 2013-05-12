iNews: Baby formula is not the enemy

The latest parenting news from Australia and around the world.

iNews: Formula could help breastfeeding mums

"Breast is best" has long been the recommendation for new mums but a new study claims a small amount of formula can assist newborn children w

Should pregnant women be breath-tested for smoking?

There are calls in the UK to breath-test pregnant women to detect smoking.

Son taken after parents ask for second opinion

It's hard to think of a more chilling experience than have your child unfairly removed from your care by authorities.

THIS is supposed to make men date cougars.

THIS is when your daughter will FINALLY appreciate you

Aussie kids going hungry

Children from low income families are often going whole days without food.

Father accused of kidnapping own son

Imagine bundling your child up after a day at the beach and having a stranger accuse you of trying to kidnap them.

The world's first womb transplant patient loses baby

Derya Sert made medical history when she received the world's first successful womb transplant in August 2011.