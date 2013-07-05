News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

iNews: The terrible new weapon in custody battles

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest parenting news from Australia and around the globe.

iNews: Children who stay with their grandparents are fatter

Children looked after by grandparents likely to be fatter

Children who are regularly looked after by their grandparents are more likely to be overweight due to extra treats.

If Barbie was a real woman, this is what she'd look like

This is what Barbie would look like if she was a real woman.

New pregnancy laws may discourage bosses from hiring women

Bosses say planned changes to the Fair Work Act to further protect pregnant women may in fact prevent them hiring women of 'ch

Is this T-shirt bullying?

Some experts think so.

Bras for toddlers? No!

Chain store Best and Less has outraged parent groups by selling bras for toddlers.

The latest hipster drink for China's rich

One for the eeewwwww files ... adults in China are paying top dollar to drink breast milk direct from the nipples of wet nurses.

Aussie men really really want to be dads

New research shows that eight in 10 Aussie men want a baby.

The legal loophole that allows child killers to hide their past

Not all child killers are listed on the Child Offender's Registry.

Private schools can expel students for being gay

It's hard enough for teenagers to come to terms with their sexuality, let alone share their struggle with others.

False abuse claims "the new weapon" in child custody battles

In moments of happiness it's hard to picture ever breaking up with your partner and fighting over your children.

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended