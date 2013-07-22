News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

iNews: 11-year-old speaks out after escaping arranged marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

A daily roundup of parenting news from Australia and around the globe. BY JO ABI

iNews: Why this 11-year-old girl has spoken out against arranged marriage

11-year-old girl speaks out against arranged marriage

An 11-year-old Yemini girl who has escaped an arranged marriage has released a passionate YouTube video to announce, "I'm not

Parents defend giving marijuana to sick child

Medical marijuana is legal in Oregon in the US. Cancer patients use it to lessen the pain and side-effects of cancer treatments.

Children who snore might be suffering from this condition

If your child snores loudly at night they could be suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnoea.

Rich parents paying for play-date consultants

Posh New York parents are hiring $400-an-hour 'recreation experts' to teach children how to play, to increase their chances of being ac

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended