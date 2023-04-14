'He was 23.' The stories behind why the I'm A Celeb stars chose their charities.

For the last few weeks, we've been watching pampered celebrities make a go of living rough on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

Each year, some of Australia's most recognisable people are dropped off into the jungle and forced to fend for themselves.

They do this, of course, for the chance at winning $100,000 that will go towards their charity of choice.

Politicians, actors, singers, entertainers, reality TV stars and social media moguls compete in order to win challenges and sometimes sacrifice their dignity, so that they might be the last one standing.

It sure is juicy television, but on Thursday night, we got to see the celebs in a different light.

On I'm A Celeb, they revealed their deeply personal reasons for supporting their chosen charities.

Celebrities supporting cancer charities.

Domenica Calarco is one of the many celebrities who revealed they were donating their winnings to cancer-related charities.

After seeing her own uncle pass away five years ago due to a rare form of blood cancer, the Married At First Sight star chose the Leukaemia Foundation.

Debra Lawrance, who is best known for her roles in Home and Away and Please Like Me, said she had chosen Ovarian Cancer Australia to donate her winnings to.

She lost her close friend to the disease seven years ago.

Debra Lawrance on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. Image: Ten.

"I went to see her before she died, and as I left her, knowing that I’d never see her again, all I could say was 'See you later, alligator,'" she explained through tears, while her campmates consoled her.

"And then I drove away. To say goodbye to a friend is one of the most difficult things I’ve ever had to do."

Nathan Henry is internationally recognisable after starring on Geordie Shore. He chose Australian Breast Cancer Research as his charity because his beloved aunt is being treated for secondary breast cancer.

"My whole life, she’s been one of my aunties who’s always encouraged me to be me… I just wanted to do this to pay her back," he said, tearily.

Nathan Henry on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. Image: Ten.

Aesha Scott, the golden girl of the season and of the high seas as the star chief stewardess on Below Deck Down Under, was inconsolable when she shared her reasons for picking the Cancer Council Australia as her charity of choice.

"My beautiful 23-year-old brother Reuben… we found out that he had two golf ball-sized tumours in his brain," she explained. "They were so deep that it was much too risky to operate. They gave him about six months to live."

Aesha went on to say he lived for another 18 months before he passed away.

"He ended up actually living for a year and a half. He was 23 – a baby, really. He was in a really, really exciting place in his life, and it just breaks my heart. I just want to make sure I can do everything I can to help all of the future Reubens," she said.

Aesha Scott on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. Image: Ten.

What other charities did celebrities choose?

Radio host Woody Whitelaw chose Dementia Australia since the disease affects all four of his grandparents.

"The hardest part about it was seeing my parents deal with memory loss and mood shift [in their parents]," Whitelaw explained.

Anna Polyviou, who is a famous chef, broke down while telling her reality TV show colleagues that she chose her charity after dealing with suicidal ideations.

"I never asked for help, and I should have," she said. "I feel like I have a second chance. It’s OK to ask for help – and these women are asking for help.

Polyviou chose Dress for Success for her charity, which improves the employability of disadvantaged women in NSW.

TV icon Kerri-Anne Kennerley chose SpinalCure Australia. It is Australia's premier national operating NFP funding spinal cord injury research.

AFL legend Adam Cooney picked the Cerebral Palsy Support Network.

Some celebrities chose to support community-based organisations.

Broadcaster, host and founder Bianca Hunt chose the Indigenous Literacy Foundation. This organisation invests in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander remote Communities to shape the direction of their children’s literacy future.

TV and music industry icon Ian 'Dicko' Dickson chose the Australian Children's Music Foundation, which aims to provide weekly music education classes and instruments to disadvantaged children and youth at risk throughout the country.

Champion boxer Harry Garside picked the Reach Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that connects young people with new experiences that are transformative. According to their website, Reach connects young people to create a sense of social belonging, have breakthrough conversations and build emotional resilience/ courage. Their workshops are 100 per cent led, designed, and delivered by young people.

The Bachelor's Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins chose the Kimberley Spirit Foundation which is a not-for-profit that exists to empower young people in the Kimberley to rise up to their full potential.

Netball player and sports commentator Liz Ellis picked Share the Dignity which works to make a real, on-the-ground difference in the lives of women and girls experiencing homelessness, fleeing domestic violence or doing it tough. They are also working to end period poverty in Australia.

