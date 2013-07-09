iGossip: Outrage as reality star calls abortion "baby holocaust"

The Jewish community are up in arms after a reality star compared abortion to the atrocities of World War II; while Will and Jada Smith are under fire for letting their 12-year-old daughter sing about summer flings. BY ALANA HOUSE & KAHLA PRESTON

july10slide4

Michelle Duggar: abortion is baby holocaust

Reality TV star Michelle Duggar - mother to 19 children and a conservative Christian - has spoken at a pro-life rally in Austin,

Mariah rushed to hospital

Ouch! Mariah Carey dislocated her shoulder on Sunday while filming her latest music video.

Mariah's bedroom secrets

july10slide2

Nigella blindsided by divorce

july10slide5

Should 12-year-olds be having summer flings?

Will and Jada Smith are under fire again after their 12-year-old daughter Willow released a single called &quo

Ellen Page addresses "constant" sexism in Hollywood (and makes us want to high five her)

Juno star Ellen Page isn't afraid to give her opinion, and in a recent interv

A Jonas baby is on the way

Kevin Jonas, one of the trio of Jonas Brothers, is set to become a dad.

Forget 'Wash Me' - write 'I heart Rob'

Hands up if you've ever written 'Wash Me' on a dusty car bonnet with your finger? Yep, so have we.

Kanye West gets his kit off in new music video

Hot on the heels of Robin Thicke's 'Blurred Lines' and Justin Timberlake's 'Tunnel Vision', Kanye West has released a

Lea Michele joins the bikini-clad celeb masses in celebration of July 4

If social media has taught us one thing about Independence Day, it's that celebrities choose to spend it in their

Jennifer Lopez homeless after finishing high school

In an interview with W magazine, Jennifer Lopez has revealed she was homeless for a period following her high school graduation.

Why North West won't be starring in Keeping Up With the Kardashians

The Kardashian family is the very definition of TMI.