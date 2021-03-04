A tragic loss and a second baby on the way: Where the kids from iCarly are now, 14 years later.

Before we became obsessed with YouTube and TikTok, kids of the 90s and early 2000s followed the fictional life of original vlogger Carly Shay who launched a popular 'web series' with her two best friends.

The hit Nickelodeon series, iCarly, followed the shenanigans of friends Carly, Sam and Freddie, as well as Carly's older brother Spencer, who she lived with. There was also a guy called Gibby who liked taking his shirt off but we'll get to that later.

Now, 14 years after the show's premiere, ViacomCBS announced that the series will be rebooted on US-based streaming service Paramount+ later this year.

According to ViacomCBS’ official description, the reboot will serve as "a new chapter for the most successful kids’ sitcom of all time" and will see "original cast members Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor join new friends for a look at these characters’ present-day lives, adventures and comedic mishaps".

At this stage the date hasn't been confirmed, but we were given a first look in a teaser video last week.

Jennette McCurdy (Sam Puckett)

Image: Nickelodeon/Getty.

Jennette McCurdy played Carly's more rebellious best friend, Sam Puckett, on the show. She later reprised her role on the Nickelodeon spin-off series Sam and Cat, alongside singer Ariana Grande. Unfortunately, the show only lasted one season.

Afterwards, McCurdy went on to star in the Canadian sci-fi series Between before directing the short film Kenny in 2018.

Last week, the 28-year-old confirmed that she's quit acting for good on her podcast, Empty Inside.

"I quit a few years ago because I initially didn't want to do it," she told guest Anna Faris.

"My mum put me in it when I was six and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family."

McCurdy went on to say that she's "ashamed" of the roles she's played in the past.

"I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most just cheesy, embarrassing… I imagine there’s a very different experience to be had with acting if you’re proud of your roles."

"Im so ashamed of the parts I’ve done in the past," she said, before adding, "I get that this answer is super unlikable."

She also explained that she decided to walk away from acting after her mum died in 2013.

"With her death kind of died a lot of her ideas for my life, and that was its own journey and a difficult one for sure."

Last year, McCurdy began performing her one-woman show, I’m Glad My Mum Died. However, many performances were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also confirmed that she will likely not join the upcoming iCarly reboot.

Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson)

Image: Nickelodeon/Instagram@nathankress

Nathan Kress played Freddie Benson on the show (who we all secretly had a crush on).

Since then, the 28-year-old has gone on to appear in films Into the Storm and Breaking Brooklyn, and has also voiced the character of Wedge Antilles in the TV series Star Wars: Rebels and JJ Jameson in Netflix's Pinky Malinky.

But that's not all. Kress, who's also set to appear in the iCarly reboot, has also started directing.

In 2015, he made his directorial debut on the series Henry Danger and directed six episodes of Game Shakers.

And in news that's going to make you feel extremely old, Freddie is now a dad.

In 2015, he tied the knot with his wife London Elise Moore before welcoming their daughter Rosie two years later.

Kress even co-hosts his own podcast Radioactive Dads, with actor Brett Davern, where they talk about life and parenting.

In October, Kress shared that the couple are expecting their second child, another little girl.

"Absolutely thrilled to announce that Baby Girl #2 is well on the way!" he wrote on Instagram at the time.

"After multiple previous miscarriages, we can thankfully report that mom and baby are doing perfectly so far.Yet another reason to be excited for 2021!"

Noah Munck (Gibby)

Image: Nickelodeon/Getty.

Noah Munck played the lovable Gibby, who was best known for taking his shirt off for no apparent reason.

Much like the rest of the cast, the 24-year-old has continued acting since iCarly, appearing in the film Tom Sawyer & Huckleberry Finn and most recently, the TV series The Goldbergs.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Nickelodeon approved a spin-off show in 2012 starring Munck as Gibby. But by the looks of his IMDb profile, the series pilot episode was filmed but never released.

He did get to reprise the role in an episode of Sam and Cat though.

Outside of acting, Munck has also produced electronic music under the aliases NoxiK and SADWORLDBEATS.

At this stage, it's not been confirmed if Munck will join his fellow cast members and return for the reboot.

Feature Image: Nickelodeon.