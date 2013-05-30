iBlog Friday - Our weekly roundup of Aussie Bloggers

At iVillage we’re passionate about supporting Australian bloggers. That’s why we’ve created iBlog Friday.

Amanda Reboul of My Champagne Daze reminds us that making the effort to go out with friends – even when you're tired, busy and don't feel like it – is worth it in her post There's a little bit of magic in those bubbles.

Five hours before this photo was taken I did not feel like being seen in public. The world was coming to an end as far as I was concerned. I was over-worked, overwrought and felt more like staying home with a mug of steaming hot chocolate wrapped up in my snuggly, watching the latest episode of Bones than having a night on the town.

But, my champagne twin and partner in crime had invited me to attend the Australian launch of Canard-Duchêne, so I had to do something drastic to pull myself out of my mood.

Zanni Louise of My Little Sunshine House writes about trying to spend a little more carefully – especially around her children – in her post Frugal June.

On Sunday I found myself saying ‘yes’ to a ridiculous barbie $12 mermaid thing. It was a ‘handmade’ barbie, but it was still a barbie, and it was still $12. She didn’t need it, but I bought it for her.

Although I don’t want to indulge her in toys and other material goodies, I have in the back of my head this logic: She sees me buy useless things for myself, so why should I have double standards for her?

Keri Arkell of Awesomely Unprepared talks about how haters have motivated her to achieve in her brilliant post I remember and smile.

So often you hear of these stories. The kid who was told they couldn’t sing a note becoming a successful singer, the one who was supposed to struggle with writing becoming a journalist or an author. The kid who had a tough start, put down from day one by their own loved ones, becoming a successful career person. There’s nothing sweeter than proving you’re more than you once appeared.

