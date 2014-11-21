News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

sports

Ian Thorpe sets the rumours straight on romance with Ricky Martin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve laid myself bare for people to respond to that and the response has been amazing.”

Swimming champion Ian Thorpe, 32,  has finally broken his silence about the rumoured relationship with pop star Ricky Martin, 42.

Thorpe is currently the cover star of GQ magazine, and was questioned about the romance at an event for the mag. He quickly shut down the rumour mill, telling reporters“It’s not true. I’m not seeing anyone.”

Although Thorpe did admit Martin had been a major source of support when he came out in a TV interview earlier in the year.

“We’re mates, he is a really good guy," he told the media. "I speak to him but that is about it.”

Thorpe also reflected on how his life has changed since coming out in July: "I’m no different, it’s just that the context of how honest I’ve been with people has changed. I’ve laid myself bare for people to respond to that and the response has been amazing."

"It’s not a big deal but it’s a big deal to you, so it’s worthwhile going through the process but that’s your individual feeling about it and it’s wonderful once you’ve come through that and everyone really does support you," he added

Were so happy to hear that Thorpie is happy.

Want more? Try these:

Ian Thorpe: “Why I lied about being gay.”

 How to explain ‘gay’ to your kids

Tags: relationships , celebrity , hot-right-now

Related Stories

Recommended