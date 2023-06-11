At least 10 people have died in a bus crash in the New South Wales' Hunter Valley overnight.

Emergency services were called to the site of the crash on Wine Country Drive near Greta, just after 11:30pm.

Police say the coach rolled on a roundabout. There were about 40 people on board.

At least 10 people have died, with 11 others taken to hospital. Another 18 passengers are reportedly uninjured.

It has since been confirmed that the passengers were travelling from a wedding to their accommodation.

An investigation into the crash has started, following a large-scale emergency response involving local police, rescue squad and highway patrol officers, ambulance paramedics, NSW Fire and Rescue, and the Rural Fire Service.

The 58-year-old bus driver has been taken to hospital under police guard for mandatory testing and assessment.

He has since been arrested.

"He's under arrest," Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman said in a press conference on Monday.

"He's been the driver of a motor vehicle collision where there have been fatal injuries and there will be charges pending."

When asked about what kind of charges might be laid, Chapman said it was "too early" to go speak on the details.

"There's sufficient information for us to establish that there will be charges, but I won't go into the detail about those at this stage.

"I can't comment on the circumstances of the accident. It is far too early."

While police didn't reveal the ages of those involved, they confirmed no children were on board at the time.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese posted a message of sympathy on Twitter to the loved ones of those killed in what he called a horrific tragedy.

"For a day of joy to end in such devastating loss is cruel indeed," he said.

"Our thoughts are also with those who have been injured."

A senior NSW Ambulance officer told Seven News the magnitude of the accident had been confronting for first responders.

"Whilst they are paramedics every day of their lives, something like this is not a job that they go to every day," she said.

"I'm incredibly proud of all the paramedics that attended. They did a fantastic job under the circumstances and no doubt they will be reflecting, and we will have the right support there for them."

Wine Country Drive remains closed in both directions at Greta.

Due to the nature of the crash, the NSW Transport Management Centre says there is no forecast for how long the road will be closed.

- With AAP.

Feature image: AAP.