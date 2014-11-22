Roxy Jacenko's little boy is out of hospital.

The PR queen is taking some time out to mend her little boy.

Roxy Jacenko’s seven-month-old son, Hunter Curtis, was at the Sydney’s Children’s Hospital in Randwick yesterday for an operation.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Roxy has now revealed the reason for his hospital admission. Hunter underwent day surgery for a Haemangioma, which is a birthmark usually formed in infancy, that consists of tiny blood vessels.

"Hunter had surgery yesterday at Sydney Children’s Hospital to have a very large Haemangioma removed from the side of his stomach," Roxy said.

"It was there from birth but unfortunately grew very very large in a short time and ‘erupted’ so needed to have surgery to have it removed yesterday," she went on to explain.



Roxy had been posting pictures to Instagram to inform her followers of the progress, and apparently it was good news.

"Thanks for all the lovely messages for hunty @huntercurtis14 - all went very well - he asked for nurse Kate's phone number - he is certainly feeling ok!!"

We're glad the little guy is feeling better and wish him well in recovery.

