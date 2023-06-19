There's a HRT shortage in Australia. Here's what we know.

Across Australia right now, we're experiencing some shortages and medicine discontinuations for menopausal hormone therapy (MHT), more commonly known as hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

But for anyone who uses this medication for menopause-related symptoms, they're likely already aware of the shortage and are feeling its direct impact.

Leanne, a 54-year-old woman from Perth, has been on MHT/HRT for about two years now, using low-dose patches. Recently, she received a message from her local pharmacist to say her patches were out of stock and would likely be unavailable for a long while. It left her feeling pretty frustrated.

"I had just got my health sorted and was annoyed by this news at the time," Leanne tells Mamamia.

Watch: A new look at the benefits of hormone replacement for menopause. Post continues below.

After some back-and-forth consultation with various GPs and the pharmacist, Leanne initially opted to go with the tablet form of MHT/HRT rather than the patches. Now she and her GP are working towards her going with a combined patch and tablet medication. It's working well, and she trusts her doctor who is proficient in all things women's health.

But there is an issue of cost — this new combined patch and tablet option comes at a higher price. And considering the current cost-of-living crisis, any price hike isn't welcome news.

Site note: The Very Peri audio series is your all-in-one survival guide for getting through perimenopause. With 10 topics covering everything from science and symptoms to solutions and support. Everything you need to know to take on peri with confidence. Listen now.

Robin, who resides in Brisbane's outer suburbs, has also been left in quite the pickle trying to access her go-to patches.

"I've been on HRT for years now, particularly the patches. And the brand I use has recently been discontinued," she tells Mamamia. "I know I can find an alternative and it isn't the end of the world, but the frustration of having to change my HRT medication and deal with the higher cost of the alternative is an added stress I didn't need."

The same story continues for thousands of women across Australia. It's something Mamamia's Mia Freedman is also dealing with, saying filling her script has proven very challenging.

MHT/HRT medications are seen as effective options to control menopausal symptoms for some women.

As many women would already be well aware, there's a higher risk of mood changes and poor mental/physical health symptoms during the menopausal transition. That's why consistent access to these relevant medications is crucial.

According to the Australian Menopause Society, there are a few patches that are currently unavailable or experiencing supply issues. The shortage has been occurring and on and off for the past year.

This situation isn't limited to Australia.

New Zealand has been experiencing a major shortage with some pharmacists saying there are no estrogen patches "nationwide". And in the UK, thousands of women are struggling to get their prescriptions filled.

"It's been a bit of a worldwide issue," says Dr Danielle McMullen, the Vice President of the Australian Medical Association (AMA).

"We've had particular issues with medication stocks since COVID-19. The pandemic and other factors have impacted global supply chains, and that issue is still persisting. Earlier in the year we saw real shortage problems with antibiotics. For specialised medications, those shortages remain and are particularly critical."

Dr McMullen tells Mamamia that the MHT/HRT medication shortage is mostly related to some estrogen patches.

"Generally, at the moment you can find an alternative, whether that be using a tablet or cream instead of the patch. Some people do prefer using a patch than taking a tablet, based on their own specific health history. But the biggest frustration factor is likely the cost associated," she explains.

"It also takes back and forth between the patient, their pharmacist and their doctor to come up with an alternative. It's obviously frustrating, and we [AMA] are in constant communication with the Therapeutic Goods Administration to remind them there are patients at the end of this and so they need to be working as hard as they can to resolve shortages."

To get down to the bottom of things, Mamamia spoke to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) about whether there is indeed a shortage of MHT/HRT medication, and if so, what's being done about it.

A TGA spokesperson said they have been notified of the shortage and/or discontinuation of several brands of transdermal patches. They stressed that other presentations of MHT/HRT medicines remain available.

"Information about brands affected by the shortages or discontinuations notified to the TGA is published on the TGA website and can be updated by the sponsor at any time. This Medicine Shortage Reports database is provided to support health professionals and consumers when there is a temporary or permanent disruption to the supply of a medicine in Australia," they said.

To access the database, you can sort it by 'Therapeutic Class' and selecting 'Genito urinary system and sex hormones', which will then display MHT/HRT medicines with a reported shortage or discontinuation.

"At this stage, given the availability of other presentations of MHT/HRT medicines, the TGA is assessing the supply of transdermal patches and will take regulatory action(s) to minimise the shortage impact if required," the spokesperson said.

Regulatory actions from the TGA could involve (if needed):

Working with wholesalers and pharmaceutical companies to prevent stockpiling and allow fair access for all patients.

Working with suppliers of alternative medicines to increase supply or bring forward orders.

Where possible, approving the supply of overseas-registered alternatives under section 19A of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989.

Allowing pharmacists to dispense certain substitute medicines without the patient needing a new prescription.

Discussing the management of significant medicine shortages with medical colleges and health professional groups, who may develop advice for the health professionals caring for affected consumers.

As Dr McMullen says to Mamamia, anyone who is feeling stressed or concerned about these shortages and discontinuations are encouraged to contact their health professionals for support and advice about other treatments.

"Remember, there are often alternatives available and doctors can help make sure you're on the best treatment option available. Even if it means a short term switch to something else until your go-to medication is back in stock," she notes.

"It's also a great opportunity to talk to your GP about your general screenings, menopause management, and see what other options are available to you. Menopause can be a stressful time, so making sure you have good support systems in place is always the way to go."

Feature Image: Getty.





The Very Peri audio series is your all-in-one survival guide for getting through perimenopause. With 10 topics covering everything from science and symptoms to solutions and support. Everything you need to know to take on peri with confidence. Listen now.